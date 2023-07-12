Full Moon Bar-B-Que announces launch of fourth annual giveback program Published 10:02 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – Southern Bar-B-Que joins, Full Moon BBQ, announced that nominations for a child to receive a ‘Backpack Blessings’ are open today. ‘Backpack Blessings’ is an initiative that provides food, supplies and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations.

During this fourth year of the campaign, Full Moon BBQ is giving out more backpacks than ever before. 150 selected recipients and will receive a Nike backpack filled with a Full Moon BBQ gift card, a Walmart gift card, and an array of school supplies, totaling a value of $200.

To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama or Mississippi, those interested can visit the online entry form (Full Moon BBQ Backpack Blessings 2023 Application) and complete the nomination with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of a ‘Backpack Blessing.’

Full Moon BBQ will be accepting nominations through the online nomination form today, July 6, through Sunday, July 16. Winners will pick up their backpack at the Full Moon BBQ location that they select through the nomination form.