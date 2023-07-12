John Michael Aaron Published 8:16 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

John Michael Aaron of Alabaster, AL passed away on Friday, July 7. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Fisher Aaron. He is survived by wife Tricia Jones Aaron, sons Jackson and Sam Aaron, his father James C. Aaron, (Bea) his sisters Susan Aaron Bowen (Ron) and Doris Aaron Ritter (Stephen) and his Aunt Janet Fisher. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and a loyal friend. He practiced law in Alabaster and surrounding areas for more than two decades. He volunteered in the community through acts of service with veterans, the Alabama State Bar Pro Bono Committee and on multiple city boards. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on July 23, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Alabaster. Visitation 3:00-4:00 ceremony following.