Land transactions for June 19-22 Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 19-22:

June 19

-Thomas G. Harrell to Todd A. Honea, for $340,000, for Lot 60 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Leslie Rutledge to Robin N. Hunt, for $24,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Wilson Properties LLC to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $760,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Keith Edward Majors to Troy Dennis, for $14,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Lowell J. Bonds to Jason W. Thrash, for $6,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Jeffrey H. Whitlock to Paul Wayne Horton, for $187,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-David Christopher Bates to 743 Cahaba LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 26 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Calera Bible Baptist Church to Rising Eagle Inc., for $13,500, for Lots 8, 9 and 10 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Richard J. Mosu, for $607,648, for Lot B-85 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-C. Randall Sullivan to Jacob Davis Stone, for $279,000, for Lot 58 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-William E. Ferrell to Darek Isaacs, for $525,000, for Lot 261 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Douglas Crabb to Aaron L. Gibson, for $550,000, for Lot 1547 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 15th Addition.

-Frances Jackson Walker Living Trust to University Limited Properties LLC, for $372,340, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Tyrone F. Perkins to David Simmons, for $465,000, for Lot 24 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Kevin Maurice Dunham to Black Knight Properties LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 19 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Joseph P. Roberto to Martin Jerome Anderson, for $750,000, for Lot 27 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Joseph Roberto to Robert Lee Reagan, for $150,000, for Lot 26 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Marlin T. Gallups to Wendy D. Smith, for $77,000, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Marlin T. Gallups to Eric W. Scheinert, for $72,000, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

June 20

-Carlie Moore to Nick McCrate, for $360,000, for Lot 3 in McFadden Estates.Thomas G. Walker to Spencer Starr Corbett, for $420,000, for Lot 165 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Daniel Riviere, for $527,000, for Lot 109 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-LaShaun Pryor to Rebecca Lowery, for $279,900, for Lot 28 in Chase Plantation Resurvey of Lots 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 32 Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Darranesha Shatara Gray, for $282,400, for Lot 71 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gersain Leon Juarez, for $261,945, for Lot 2 in Koslin Farma Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Mackenzie Scott Tuggle to Dwight Anthony Tuggle, for $224,160.15, for Lot 6 in Brookshire First Sector.

-Debra S. McCrary to Debbie S. Barnes, for $105,440, for Lot 70 in W J Horsleys Map of Columbiana.

-Joshua R. Sanders to Brian Kearley, for $325,000, for Lot 1512 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Gordon Morrow to Morrow Properties LLC, for $5,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-James E. Goggins to Liana Garduno, for $60,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Debra Carter to Michael Wayne Burns, for $18,140, for Lot 167 in Horsleys Map of the Town of Columbiana.

-AA Alabama Real Estate LLC to Steven Day, for $244,767.56, for Lot 376 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

June 21

-Gary Lee Glover to Gerald P. Nickolson, for $408,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Elaine Hammonds to Kristopher A. Steele, for $260,000, for Lot 10 in Falls Acres Subdivision Sector Two.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Keith E. Brashier, for $407,505, for Lot 104 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Christopher McKnight to Katie & Co. Investments LLC, for $220,900, for Lot 3 in Autumn Ridge.

-Lora Jean Gallahar to Terriece N. Glover, for $118,430, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-E 21 LLC to Bruce Stricklett, for $415,000, for Lot 4 in Turtle Cove Phase I.

-Trent Williams Ridlehoover to JBAW 9 LLC, for $243,330.86, for Lot 2 in Narrows Point Final Plat.

-Creekwater Development LLC to Jeffrey V. Mashburn, for $69,000, for Lots 334 and 335 in Creekwater Phase IIIA.

-Sandra K. Henley to James E. Snowden, for $450,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Gordon Keith Richardson to Lynn Allen Germanos, for $705,000, for Lot 2018 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase II Amended Map.

-George H. Edwards to Katrena Davis, for $340,000, for Lot 419 in Windstone IV.

-Raymond Cacace to Edgar Olmos, for $111,000, for Lot 1 in Hurricane Heights Subdivision.

-Hope Niven to Nicholas Ryan Spence Langford, for $280,000, for Lot 41 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-Phillip T. Perry to Aya Odeh, for $754,000, for Lot 1201 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Leigh Andrea Miller to Jordan Tate, for $306,675, for Lot 33 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2.

-Venesh Kumar Molleti to Venesh Kumar Molleti, for $359,200, for Lot 106 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Cayce Duffee, for $931,624, for Lot 1618 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-Lester Jerry Cathey to Gabriel Vargas Mata, for $54,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Timothy Payne to Benjamin P. Niven, for $399,900, for Lot 94 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Olin G. Pinkston to Tyler W. Clark, for $150,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Jerry W. Cockrell to Niesha S. White, for $205,000, for Lot 69 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two.

-Asa C. Davis to Asa Dal Davis, for $210,500, for Lot 12 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-William Palacios to Sara Anne McClellan, for $228,335, for Lot G in Riverwood 3rd Sector Amended Map.

-Eric Blaine Arrowood to Eric Blaine Arrowood, for $60,000, for Lot 1 in Lake Meadows Estates.

-Andrew Michael Tillery to Laura Padgett, for $398,000, for Lot 60 in Meadowbrook 11th Sector.

-Kevin L. Bolin to Donovan Beitel, for $370,000, for Lot 505 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Real Estates & Design Associates LLC to Madison Knox, for $250,000, for Lot 37 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Charles Stephen Hendricks to Francis Wayne Roncadori, for $380,000, for Lot 7-40 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

June 22

-Fredrick Stanfield to 1330 Greystone Crest LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 12 in Crest at Greystone Second Addition.

-Nile J. Limbaugh to Ronald J. Dyar, for $333,000, for Lot 187 in Edenton a Condominium 1st Amended Plat.

-Jonathan Whiten to Howard Casey Marcrum, for $319,900, for Lot 26 in St. Charles Place Phase One Sector Two.

-Jerry Jones to Hoyt D. Walker, for $340,000, for Lot 12 in Mountain Crest Estates Phase 1.

-Casey Dougherty to Faris Lutfi, for $430,000, for Lot 6052 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Jordan Anderson to Mike J. Tempel, for $370,000, for Lot 1551 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 130 in Melrose Landing Subdivision Phase One.

-Todd Childers Grogan to Honcho LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 26 in Lake Terrace a Resubdivision of Lot 15 Lake Lane First Sector.

-Jerry C. Smith to Jerry C. Smith, for $100, for Lot 37 in Stonegate Realty Phase Two.

-Katelyn Tourney to Andrew Bowen, for $181,500, for Lot 18 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Katherine Hasler to Melissa Isbell, for $174,900, for Lot 1603 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Don Morgan to Malia B. Downing, for $1,125,000, for Lot 89 in Brock Point Phase IB.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Olakunle Alonge, for $645,739, for Lot 1745 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Joyce A. Gardner to Kevin Williams, for $200,000, for Lot 19 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Kenneth J. Moore to Robert Hancock, for $275,000, for Lot 10 in Summer Brook Sector 1.

-John P. Gotham to John P. Gotham, for $236,200, for Lot 223 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Nancy L. Gotham to Nancy L. Gotham, for $373,600, for Lot 312 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Clifford Perry Lumpkin to Blayne L. Henning, for $205,000, for Lot 169 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Chalons LLC to Chalons 2 LLC, for $233,400, for Lot 85 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Benjamin S. Naish to James Reynolds Wallace, for $565,000, for Lot 27 in Cedars 2nd Sector.

-Zinn Donald Kaiser to Brandon L. Odazier, for $429,900, for Lot 156 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Krimson Real Estate LLC to Seva Home and Commercial Solutions LLC, for $70,000, for Lot 14 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Three Resurvey.

-Shannon C. Pratt to John Cravens, for $479,900, for Lot 394 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Kenton Howard to Christopher Allo, for $223,000, for Lot 48 in Sunset Lake Phase I Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes and Communities LLC to Abraham Medina, for $294,900, for Lot 180 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2.

-John B. McGee to Helen Therese Jones, for $145,640, for Lot 2 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended.