Land transactions for June 8-16 Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 8-16:

June 8

-Chalons LLC to Chalons 2 LLC, for $4,831,700, for Lots 75, 77-79, 81, 82, 86-90, 235, 236, 238-241, 243 and 245-247 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Michael B. Carlisle to Tyler Hosmer, for $363,500, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Michael W. Smith, for $578,986, for Lot 1710 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Richard Casey Maddox to Jarred Jones, for $400,000, for Lot 52 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Patti West to Andrew John Gattuso, for $215,000, for Lots 26 and 27 in Arden Subdivision.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Dana R. Zuaiter, for $739,631, for Lot 1702 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Denise Wohlschlag Bagby, for $297,000, for Lot 17 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Claire Catherine Black to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $238,000, for Lot 35 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 7, 8, 23, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $248,000, for Lot 38 in Brookforest Addition to Wyndham.

-Tin Nguyen to Tin Nguyen, for $424,500, for Lot 8 in Keeneland Valley.

-Clayton Swint to Kathy Dianne Wade, for $410,000, for Lot 19 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1-31 Final Plat.

-Southpointe Series of 3 Arrows LLC to Conrad Taylor, for $445,000, for Lot 5 in Southpointe First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ray P. Richards, for $321,900, for Lot 107 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Kenneth Dale O’Neal to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $237,500, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David Mark Evans, for $903,520, for Lot 1616 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-Sarah Elizabeth Clement Magette to Gary C. Wyatt, for $320,000, for Lot 14 in Southlake Townhomes.

-Yvonne A. Cicio to Clint Waggoner, for $420,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael D. Mahmoudi, for $483,585, for Lot 209 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Zachary Ray Bean, for $972,465, for Lot 1617 in Blackridge Phase 6.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Najibah Galadanci, for $682,315, for Lot 1748 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Therachem Research Medilab LLC to PI Health Sciences USA LLC, for $990,790, for Lot 1 in Jade Park.

-Therachem Research Medilab LLC to PI Health Sciences USA LLC, for $161,930, for Lot 6 in Foothills of Chelsea 1st Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Matthew Blake Rader, for $250,000, for Lot 347 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Tyler Clark to Christopher M. Cleland, for $31,790, for Lot 10 in Liberty Shores Resurvey.

June 9

-Sharon A. Jones to William Spence Windle, for $347,000, for Lot 17 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Harry Jeffery Rominger to Steven Maharrey, for $336,000, for Lot 301 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Jamie Sue Burns to Erica Moore, for $310,000, for Lot 28 in Wyndsor Trace Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Hardland Properties LLC to Conner Sanders, for $205,000, for Lot 79 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-Charles D Rhoden to Abdo Obeid, for $100,000, for Lot 1 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Adams Homes LLC to Keith N. Wade, for $318,824, for Lot 4 in Yellow Leaf Farms 2010 Resurvey.

-REI Nation LLC to Clarissa Marquart, for $267,000, for Lot 1106 in Old Cahaba Second Addition Phase III.

-Barbara Kempgens to Steven Christopher Barnes, for $1,750,000, for Lot 14 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-Barbara E. Burns to Stacey Miller, for $347,000, for Lot 50 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-James and Virginia Martin Living Trust to Richard A. Lallos, for $340,000, for Lot 1 in Fairways at Riverchase.

-Taylor Payton Beall to Jennifer Wood, for $325,000, for Lot 13 in Aaron Pac.

-Ronald J. Dyar to Charles Reed, for $637,900, for Lot 814 in Highland Lakes 8th Sector.

-Matthew Stephen Jordan to Hudson Home Solutions LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 2 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-Hudson Home Solutions LLC to Azure Properties Group LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 2 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Thomas S. Traylor, for $425,000, for Lot 47 in South Oak Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Juanita A. Vannatter to David Stanton, for $470,000, for Lot 2662 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two Amended Map.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Taylor Harman Mann, for $1,490,000, for Lots 39, 40, 41 and 42 in South Oak Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Marsha H. Harbin to Sequoia II LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 1 in Wooleys Addition to Columbiana.

-Melissa Jones Gunnerlls to Jay Vincent Gordon, for $430,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Billy Michael Roberts, for $472,000, for Lot 45 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Jeremy Dale Clark to Richard J. Bunch, for $519,900, for Lot 222 in Riverwoods 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Tracy L. Scarbrough to Sarah Elizabeth McDaniel, for $250,000, for Lot 30 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Patrick Joseph Grill, for $499,900, for Lot 34 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Melissa Jones Gunnells to Jessie Davis, for $225,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Susann Margareta Grahs to Eric Benjamin Johnson, for $850,000, for Lot 124 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Mandy Johnson, for $975,900, for Lot 1-660 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Theresa J. Arnone to Joyce Njima, for $259,000, for Lot 96 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Doug Moss to James Scott Morrow, for $770,000, for Lot 4 in Hodgens Estates Sector 2.

-Richard Andrew Butler to Geraldine Jones, for $228,000, for Lot 304 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Betty G. Murphy to Colton Daniel Moore, for $550,000, for Lot 3 in Moss Bend.

June 12

-James E. McDaniel to Justin Michael Tarbox, for $320,000, for Lot 4 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Laureen S. Domian to Paul Long, for $296,500, for Lot 12 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-David S. Puckett to Dennis M. Elder, for $524,900, for Lot 14 in Cedars.

-Horace Hackney to Nathan Evans, for $449,000, for Lot 329 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Navroz Ali S. Ladhani to Madison Knox, for $217,000, for Lot 17 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Lisa Posey to Matthew K. Green, for $260,000, for Lot 3 in Willow Oaks.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,065,000, for Lots 21-22 through 21-26 and 21-48 through 21-56 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-Julie D. Barks to Jeffery M. Carter, for $469,000, for Lot 511 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates 5th Sector Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $1,691,027.07, for Lots 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Edward Murphree to Thomas J. Nelson, for $850,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21, Range 1 East.

-Evan M. Kanellopoulous to Ruth W. Stopak, for $336,000, for Lot 77 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Thomas A. Staner to Thomas A. Staner, for $284,400, for Lot 21 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Sector Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jessica Cassetori, for $379,900, for Lot 7-81 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embassy Homes LLC to James Tygar Howell Evans, for $573,200, for Lot 825 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Paul Anthony Sharp, for $282,000, for Lot 353 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-Jarred Riley Jones to Michael Garcia, for $272,000, for Lot 3 in Fox Haven 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Rajaa Aldohan to Rajaa Aldohan, for $95,650, for Lot 242 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc. to Christian Allen Brown, for $381,500, for Lot 1310 in Old Cahaba IV and Lot 1013A in Old Cahaba IV First Addition and Second Addition Phase I Lake Access.

-Dianne Michelle Thompson to Barett Amato, for $210,000, for Lot 66 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Hollis E. Benson to Jimmy Ray Falkner, for $27,800, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Hollis E. Benson to Willis H. Holliman, for $217,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Hollis E. Benson to Cody Holliman, for $161,600, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Labs Inc. to Madison Knox, for $238,550, for Lot 13 in Amberly Woods 3rd Sector Phase I Reusrvey of Lots 12 through 27 and Green Area.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cleo Patricia Thomas, for $345,900, for Lot 160 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-William D. Dulaney to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $10, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-William Brian Mixon to Roger Dean Golden, for $465,000, for Lot 1 in Southpointe 3rd Sector.

-Mary Ann Giardina Vines to Miriel Reyes Ceja, for $210,000, for Lot 10 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Katelyn Dutton to Dylan Wade Baas, for $305,000, for Lot 4 in Kentwood Fourth Addition.

-Heather L. Gross to Frank Peterson, for $212,000, for Lot 28 in Wynfield Parc Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Brasher Holdings LLC to Westover LD LLC, for $35,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Cecile G. Erwin to Westover LD LLC, for $900,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Hien Q. Do to Sarah Clement Magette, for $570,000, for Lot 42 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Darrell Arrington, for $99,000, for Lot 8 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Jeffrey R. Moore to Jarred Millard, for $312,500, for Lot 74 in Port South Third Sector.

-Sean Mahlon Gould to Richard Brian Thoma, for $705,000, for Lot 14 in Cedars 2nd Sector.

-Zander Realty LLC to Mickey Joe Hardy, for $780,000, for Lots 17 and 18 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park.

-Kenneth W. Matherson to Kenneth W. Matherson, for $22,040, for Lots 3 and 4 in Alabaster Highlands.

-Scout Avery Compton to Scout Avery Compton, for $117,600, for Lot 52 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-William Hopkins to Victor G. Olivo La Cruz, for $340,000, for Lot 1 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

June 13

-Valor Communities LLC to Addie L. McDaniel, for $274,850, for Lot 341 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Vance Scott Gibbs to Dustin E. Black, for $446,000, for Lot 2224 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Joanne Greco to Ashley McDaniel, for $365,000, for Lot 186 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Richard Kelly to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $216,000, for Lot 3 in Royal Pines.

-Glenda Stinson to Glenda Stinson, for $5,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Zachary L. Bennett, for $1,150,038, for Lot 1621 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-Jonathan Bryant Fuller to Michelle R. Carriere, for $190,000, for Lot 59 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Woodbridge Opportuniy Fund Inc. to Jonne H. Nguyen, for $332,500, for Lot 2056 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.

-AR Farms LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $68,000, for Lot 905 in Windstone Subdivision Phase IX.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Thuy Thi Bopho, for $1,086,804, for Lot 1606 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-Arthur G. Coley to Arthur G. Coley, for $47,500, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Brick Properties LLC to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $110,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brick Properties LLC to Zen Properties LLC, for $183,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Daniel Grattan, for $299,226, for Lot 219 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Joshua Raymond Pospy to Charlena S. White, for $260,000, for Lot 160 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Amber Pope to Brent Borden, for $348,000, for Lot 21 in Eagle Cove Subdivision.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to William C. Hansford, for $18,260, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert D. Self to Michael Fiedler, for $470,000, for Lot 22 in Dogwood Forest Second Phase.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathan Fuller Tate, for $309,900, for Lot 106 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to ST Holdings LLC, for $256,400, for Lot 161 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Jose Luis Castelan to Abigail Leigh Goodwin, for $223,000, for Lot 19 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Philding Handley to Howard M. Pike, for $425,000, for Lot 76 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 76 and 78.

-Stacey Boutwell to Annie Freeman, for $256,000, for Lot 44 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Judy Ann Walker to Christina Ann Edmonson, for $64,000, for Lot 94 in W J Horsleys Map of the Town of Columbiana.

-Korey Barber to Adolfo Guajardo Tijerina, for $383,000, for Lot 323 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Aaron L. Gibson to Ashley Wilson, for $431,800, for Lot 84 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Trevor A. Shaw to Laurie Ann Smith, for $3,230,000, for Lot 3 in Bent Tree Acres Resurvey.

June 14

-Kerry Mehaffey Price to Clayton William Swint, for $757,500, for Lot 8 in Woodford First Addition Amended Map.

-FKH SFR L LP to SKH SFR N LP, for $8,566,617.52, for Lot 3 in Chestnut Forest, Lot 435 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector, Lot 39 in the Final Plat of Camden Cove West Phase 3, Lot 64 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2, Lot 64 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III, Lot 86 in the Final Plat of Stonecreek Phase 4, Lots 36 and 42 in Polo Crossings Sector IV, Lot 173 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase I, Lot 40 in The Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4, Lot 706 in Forest Parks 7th Sector, Lot 1402 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 4, Lot 455 in the Final Plat of Riverwoods Phase III Fourth Sector, Lot 47 in Shelby Forest Estates 2nd Sector, Lot 55 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2, Lots 4 and 153 in Lexington Parc Section 1, Lot 432 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II, Lots 64, 81 and 82 in Mallard Landing Phase 1, Lot 1509 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 15th Addition, Lot 244 in Timberline Sector 4 Phase One and Lot 9 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Madison Barnett to Patrick Mills, for $280,000, for Lot 46 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tyler Brett Hendon, for $324,900, for Lot 21-27 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-David A. Trimmer to David A. Trimmer, for $465,410, for Lot 46 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Valleydale Partnership LLP to Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center LTD, for $850,000, for Lot 1 in Valleydale Medical Subdivision.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Alix Alan Edsall, for $394,900, for Lot 7-69 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition.

-Town Builders Inc. to James Stanton Hill, for $1,094,379, for Lot 15-30 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Patricia G. Hawes Hipps to Patricia G. Hawes Hipps, for $115,000, for Lot 4-88 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Anne Capitell Riley to Robert Bellaire Riley, for $282,900, for Lot 47 in Broken Bow First Addition First Phase.

-Jennifer Colbaugh Raggio to Addition Clark, for $225,900, for Lot 114 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Jennifer McCartney to Jennifer McCartney, for $54,330, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

June 15

-Buckhaven Whitetail Breeders LLC to Joseph M. Pitts, for $100,000, for property in Section 24, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Conrex ML SMA 2019 01 Operating Agreement LLC to White Oak Pro Construction LLC, for $186,000, for Lot 20 in Woodlands Hills Second Phase First Sector.

-David M. Pope to Bentley H. Patrick, for $295,000, for Lot 7 in Arden Subdivision.

-Jackie Griffin to Greg Jacobik, for $329,780, for Lot 59 in Greystone Farm sGuilford Place Sector Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Evan Trask Procter, for $213,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Brian Jason Sharp to David B. Rice, for $385,000, for Lot 27 in Villas Belvedere.

-Robert M. Wisner to Thomas David Stinson, for $540,000, for Lot 768 in Eagle Point Seventh Sector Phase Two.

-Susan Bennett to Danielle D. Cotter, for $825,000, for Lot 26-B in Castle Rock Drive Resurvey No. 2.

-Marital Trust to Neighborhood Plumber Inc., for $290,000, for Lot 20 in Airpark Industrial Complex.

-Matthew Drennon Lyle to Brian Jason Sharp, for $225,000, for Lot 24 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Fredrick Weaver to Christopher Lee Tombrello, for $239,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Beverly M. Berry to Pablo Tezen, for $329,900, for Lot 80 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Foresight Properties LLC to Bluefish Development LLC, for $550,000, for Lot 6 in Village at Lee Branch Sector 1 Phase 2 Resubdivision of Lot 5A.

-Laurie O’Neil Bennett to Kim Schnell, for $669,000, for Lot 41 in Southlake.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 18 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 66 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 13 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 38 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Forty Three Investments LLC to Jeffrey L. Burns, for $179,900, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Robert G. Mayers to Robert G. Mayers, for $106,400, for Lot 9 in Four Wing Lake Estates and Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Nancy N. Hentz to W. Sean Hentz, for $271,800, for Lot 121 in Sandpiper Trail Sector III.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to John Kirk Pruitt, for $70,000, for Lot 1030 in Mallard Landing Phase II The Ridges Final Plat.

-Nellie O. Winstid to Gordon Morrow, for $46,900, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Joshua Benton Brock, for $664,347, for Lot 1758 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Carol Killingsworth to Brandi M. Harbison, for $117,850, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Stanford Elliott to H. L. Conwill, for $68,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Charles Kitchen to George Shunnarah, for $610,890, for Lot 2 in Branch Side Estates Resurvey of Tract #1.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Miguel A. Guerra Munoz, for $206,000, for Lot 12 in Kings Meadow Second Sector.

-Marci Hair to Charles Jason Wingett, for $325,000, for Lot 1 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-William Russell Roberts to Jacob Bryant, for $245,000, for Lot 242 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

June 16

-Edward Head to Jonathan Misso, for $250,000, for Lot 62 in Summerchase Phase 2.

-Vicki Motley to Edward Alexander Head, for $325,000, for Lot 333 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase II.

-Betty H. Ward to Betty H. Ward, for $210,700, for Lot 12 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 12-22.

-Jason E. Green to Cynthia Denese Shaw, for $447,500, for Lot 1 in Baileys Wall Farm Road Subdivision.

-Joshua Neal Tatum to Allison Giles, for $145,000, for Lot 9 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lot 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-E. Peyton Lee to Bryant A. Bagley, for $500,000, for Lot 17 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Town Builders Inc. to Steven Clancy, for $594,900, for Lot 18-06 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Marc B. Wilson to Meredith Wilson Rowlen, for $85,000, for Lot 10 in Eagle Nest Resurvey of Lots 501 and 501 Eagle Point 5 Sector.

-Marc B. Wilson and Melissa Wilson Espinoza, for $85,000, for Lot 9 in Eagle Nest Resurvey of Lots 501 and 502 Eagle Point 5 Sector.

-Marc B. Wilson to Marc B. Wilson, for $85,000, for Lot 8 in Eagle Nest Resurvey of Lots 501 and 502 Eagle Point 5 Sector.

-William B. Johnson to William B. Johnson, for $1,016,100, for Lots 20-06 and 20-07 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1.

-Robert James Lilley to Lilley Properties LLC, for $364,900, for Lot 12-19 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Niraja Shainoju Korremla to Niraja Shainoju Korremla, for $316,900, for Lot 21-31 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Estefana Perez to Hector Perez Sanchez, for $40,000, for Lot 19 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-Mary K. Pate to Brandon Williams, for $550,000, for Lot 22 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-James Ellis Dean to Wendell Gregory Hammonds, for $380,000, for Lot 8 in Hidden Valley Estates.

-Kenneth J. McDuff to Kenneth J. McDuff, for $10,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Balram Kurna, for $287,900, for Lot 69 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Mark White to Isidro A. Cisneros, for $365,000, for Lot 179 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Craig C. Bayliss to John B. Ellis, for $722,391, for Lot 16 in Heatherwood 9th Sector Phase I 1st Amended Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charita L. Todd, for $294,900, for Lot 72 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Altair Martins Ferreira Filho, for $296,900, for Lot 105 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Joel Elwyn Bearden to Harold M. Clough, for $455,000, for Lot 107 in Camellia Ridge.

-Robert Milton Goodson to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $295,000, for Lot 48 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve.

-Derek Allen Fosse to Arian L. Allen, for $230,500, for Lot 252 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase I.

-Tyler Hendon to Ebony King, for $425,000, for Lot 7-162 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Arlen Barton Reynolds to George E. Adamson, for $550,000, for Lot 27 in High Chaparral Sector B.

-Christopher D. King to Ashley H. May, for $315,000, for Lot 23 in Gross Addition to Altadena South First Phase of First Sector.

-Marquita L. Smiley to Alfred M. Austin, for $260,000, for Lot 719 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Vivian Trudean Layton to Vivan Trudean Layton, for $57,490, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Vivian Trudean Layton to Dylan Lane Ramsey, for $57,490, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Randy L. Smith to Donald Clark Lewis, for $130,000, for Lot 5 in Webster Family Subdivision.

-Kaydee Laird to Kaydee Laird, for $318,300, for Lot 37 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Venture South LLC to Johnathan P. Denny, for $224,900, for Lot 336 in Waterford Village Sector 2.

-David Bradford to Yvonne Crumpler, for $335,000, for Lot 16 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Nadia Wallace to Lucas Ralph Moore, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Cottages of Saratoga Phase 1.

-Steven Clancy to Richard Edwards, for $595,000, for Lot 70 in Courtyard Manor.

-Elizabeth Betty Sparks to Jason Cox, for $27,000, for Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 in Safford Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Brandon Odazier to Richard Meadows, for $419,050, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Sandra L. Corbitt to Richard L. Latham, for $450,000, for Lot 137 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Robert Rihtar, for $635,322, for Lot 1759 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Lynn H. Schuck to Russell Birdsong, for $350,000, for Lot 170 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.

-Homer Jordan to Yolanda Irene Rodgers, for $260,000, for Lot 1 in Southfield Gardens.