Marriages for June 1-15 Published 3:28 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from June 1-15:

-Abbey Elizabeth Bolton and Christopher Allen Mayes.

-William Harrison Gulledge and Christal Hollis Smith.

-Claude Hiram Rhea, III, and Constance Hurston Macon.

-Russell Tillman Birdson and Molly Joy Reeves.

-Amery Kaye Robinson and Cory Wayne Castleberry.

-Julia Marie McCammon and Noah Robert Fields.

-Steven Joshua Latham and Kahla Hails Jones.

-John Clinton Crowe and David Milburn.

-Cody Brack Shields and Kelsie Nicole Knight.

-Luke Alexander Biggs and Zoe Katherine Myers.

-Matthew Kyle Little and Tiffany Ann Marie Bynum.

-Phillip Michael Burt and Nakaya Kiara Moore.

-Zachary Michael Stoeckert and Mary Hannah Proctor.

-Efe Sahingolu and Natalie Peach.

-Robert Lee Gibson and Latonya Katrece McKee.

-Zachary Conner Rickles and Avrie Jade Ponder.

-DeJuan Annaneus James and Joi Kristen Williams.

-Kevin Sandoval Mejia and Tania Yanira Garcia Olivares.

-Edwin Lester Hancock, Jr., and Sheryl Ann Moody.

-Ashley Jane Conrad and Joshua Clifton Allen.

-Racheal Marie Carpenter and Luis Fernando Antonio Sebastian.

-Abigail Grace Hollis and Matthew Lawson Dollar.

-Dakota Levi Harris and Markie Leigh Clement.

-Elioenai De Abreu Campos and Rachel Louise Jacobs.

-Ashton Junuh Paul and Abigail Grace Clark.

-Christina Colette Roberts and Omer Stephen Brown.

-Autumn Louise Brown and William Parker Taylor.

-John Daniel McDonald, IV, and Teresa Swain McCrillis.

-Larry Todd Hill and Kimberly Dodd Newlin.

-Alexandra Blayne Gallavan and William Cullon Clayton.

-Christy Nanette Thomas Harrell and William Oliver Butler.

-Gentrell Clemente Eatman and Chinyere Lashay Williams.

-Ethan Thomas Booth and Annalee Daniele Osborn.

-Bryant Jeoffrey Cofer and Elizabeth Ann Turner.

-Orrin Demetrice Carter and Carolyn Lanette Jones.

-Cassandra Ray Prentice and Stephen Thuo Ndegwa.

-Brittanie Renee Dorsett and Robert Alan Garner, Jr.

-James Adams, Jr., and Felicia Renee Adams.

-Marleigh Anne Shoemaker and Griffin Carl Phillips.

-Olivia Grace Wilson and Jeremiah Daniel Richards.

-Stephen Peter Poteracki and Brianna Michele Goldfon.

-Mark Alan Bell, Jr., and Emily Teresa Simpson.

-Robert Sterling Noble and Melynda Renee Ligget.

-Leah Christine Allen and Tyler Joseph Decker.

-Bryson McKay Hardy and Kyndel Sutton Arnold.

-Stacie Louisa Cox and Gustavo Manuel Diaz.

-Tonya Lee Klamer and Cecil Thomas Brown, Jr.