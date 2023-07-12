Marriages for June 1-15
Published 3:28 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from June 1-15:
-Abbey Elizabeth Bolton and Christopher Allen Mayes.
-William Harrison Gulledge and Christal Hollis Smith.
-Claude Hiram Rhea, III, and Constance Hurston Macon.
-Russell Tillman Birdson and Molly Joy Reeves.
-Amery Kaye Robinson and Cory Wayne Castleberry.
-Julia Marie McCammon and Noah Robert Fields.
-Steven Joshua Latham and Kahla Hails Jones.
-John Clinton Crowe and David Milburn.
-Cody Brack Shields and Kelsie Nicole Knight.
-Luke Alexander Biggs and Zoe Katherine Myers.
-Matthew Kyle Little and Tiffany Ann Marie Bynum.
-Phillip Michael Burt and Nakaya Kiara Moore.
-Zachary Michael Stoeckert and Mary Hannah Proctor.
-Efe Sahingolu and Natalie Peach.
-Robert Lee Gibson and Latonya Katrece McKee.
-Zachary Conner Rickles and Avrie Jade Ponder.
-DeJuan Annaneus James and Joi Kristen Williams.
-Kevin Sandoval Mejia and Tania Yanira Garcia Olivares.
-Edwin Lester Hancock, Jr., and Sheryl Ann Moody.
-Ashley Jane Conrad and Joshua Clifton Allen.
-Racheal Marie Carpenter and Luis Fernando Antonio Sebastian.
-Abigail Grace Hollis and Matthew Lawson Dollar.
-Dakota Levi Harris and Markie Leigh Clement.
-Elioenai De Abreu Campos and Rachel Louise Jacobs.
-Ashton Junuh Paul and Abigail Grace Clark.
-Christina Colette Roberts and Omer Stephen Brown.
-Autumn Louise Brown and William Parker Taylor.
-John Daniel McDonald, IV, and Teresa Swain McCrillis.
-Larry Todd Hill and Kimberly Dodd Newlin.
-Alexandra Blayne Gallavan and William Cullon Clayton.
-Christy Nanette Thomas Harrell and William Oliver Butler.
-Gentrell Clemente Eatman and Chinyere Lashay Williams.
-Ethan Thomas Booth and Annalee Daniele Osborn.
-Bryant Jeoffrey Cofer and Elizabeth Ann Turner.
-Orrin Demetrice Carter and Carolyn Lanette Jones.
-Cassandra Ray Prentice and Stephen Thuo Ndegwa.
-Brittanie Renee Dorsett and Robert Alan Garner, Jr.
-James Adams, Jr., and Felicia Renee Adams.
-Marleigh Anne Shoemaker and Griffin Carl Phillips.
-Olivia Grace Wilson and Jeremiah Daniel Richards.
-Stephen Peter Poteracki and Brianna Michele Goldfon.
-Mark Alan Bell, Jr., and Emily Teresa Simpson.
-Robert Sterling Noble and Melynda Renee Ligget.
-Leah Christine Allen and Tyler Joseph Decker.
-Bryson McKay Hardy and Kyndel Sutton Arnold.
-Stacie Louisa Cox and Gustavo Manuel Diaz.
-Tonya Lee Klamer and Cecil Thomas Brown, Jr.