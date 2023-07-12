Municipal police reports for June 18-28 Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 18-28:

Alabaster

June 19

-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance from Highway 119 at Dale Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.84 grams of marijuana and drugs/narcotics.

-FTA: failure to register vehicle from Highway 280 and Green Valley Road, Birmingham.

June 20

-Alias warrant from Interstate 65 South and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $93.57.

-Trespassing notice and domestic incident from the 600 block of Simmsville Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous items valued at $38.21.

-Public lewdness from the 700 Block of Crider Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and violation of a court order from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $69.21.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of West Grandeview Parkway (residence/home).

-FTA: driving while license suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

June 21

-Information only from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassing communications from the 900 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal surveillance from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 50 Block of Kent Stone Way (government/public building).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; quarter panel front bumper valued at $100.

-Information only from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an EBT card valued at $900.

June 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $957.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was a Playstation 4 and six Playstation 4 games valued at $479.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $4.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $186.92.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Berryhill Circle.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of 11th Street NW.

June 23

-Information only from the 700 Block of Barkley Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 600 Block of 11th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $677.89.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Industrial Road (specialty store). Damaged was a red 2015 Kia Optima valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Damaged were Telecommunications lines – cable valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (other/unknown). Damaged were exterior and interior walls valued at $1.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 100 Block of Falling Waters Lane (residence/home).

June 24

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 or $2,500) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was structures – other valued at $700.

-FTA – driving while license suspended and FTA – failure to register vehicle from the 5300 Block of Highway 280.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Chevy Tahoe valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a Rawlings HOH Series baseball catcher’s mitt and Under Armour clothing valued at $334.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were a backpack, two sud finders and a canopy valued at $86.45.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Forest Hills Road.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1600 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged was vinyl siding valued at $500.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

June 25

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Caribbean Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $26.31.

-Failing to appear (traffic) driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Industrial Road.

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 1000 Block of Sequioa Trail (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted consumable goods valued at $58.11.

Helena

June 18

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 at North Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 58 at Amy Lane.

June 19

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue East.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Appleford Road.

June 20

-Harassing communications from County Road 58.

-Harassing communications from County Road 58.

June 21

-Miscellaneous from Henley Way.

-Public intoxication from Helena Marketplace.

June 22

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 West and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Theft of property third degree from Helena.

June 23

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 52 East.

Montevallo

June 20

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Cedar Street (department store). Stolen was miscellaneous grocery items valued at $100.

-Information only from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Abandoned vehicle from Cobblestone Lane (highway/street).

-Domestic incident from Highway 204 (residence/home).

June 21

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Montevallo (other/unknown).

June 22

-Burglary – non-residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Montevallo (other/unknown). Stolen was a baseball jersey, case of a dozen Wilson baseballs and a Fungo bat valued at $1,125.

-Assault – simple assault from Highway 25 (supermarket).

June 23

-Information only from County Road 204 (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was other drugs 3.00 dosage; one clear bag of marijuana and marijuana 108.00 grams; one bottle of pills with no label valued at $550.

June 25

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 25 (highway/street).

June 26

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

June 27

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Recovered was marijuana 23.10 grams; three clear baggies of marijuana valued at $50.

June 28

-Domestic violence third degree – harassing communications from Salem Road (residence/home).

Pelham

June 18

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage).

June 21

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was clothing valued at $41.96.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered locally was electronics valued at $98.

-Drugs – pros def from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $10.