Municipal police reports for June 9-20 Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 9-20:

Alabaster

June 12

-Minor in possession of alcohol and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor from Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Glock 23.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Dyson V15 cordless vacuum, merchandise; Faberware 13 piece stainless steel cutlery set and merchandise; Cotton Comfort 30 mega rolls valued at $935.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Bell helmet valued at $150.

-Death investigation from the 200 Block of Cedar Grove Parkway (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South, Birmingham.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage (hit & run) from 1st Street South and Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Ford trunk and bumper valued at $1.

June 13

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was automobiles; Infinity G37 valued at $7,000.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Hickory Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station). Damaged was the front grill of a red Acura Integra valued at $0.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Barkley Lane. Recovered was a Smith and Wesson .38 Special valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (department/discount store).

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Thompson Road.

June 14

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a vehicle; grey Chevy Tahoe valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Winterhaven Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a Summerbrook neighborhood sign valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Willow Point Circle.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property second degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a radio, speaker system, catalytic converter, car batteries, transmission, transmission jack two dollies and a pressure washer valued at $3.

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of Windsor Court.

June 15

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $187.01.

-Trespassing notice from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham (department/discount store).

June 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a bounce house vinyl repair patch valued at $35.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $891.

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Michael Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were utility lines valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous items valued at $944.

-Trespassing notices from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

June 17

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $99.21.

-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the motor of a Nissan Frontier valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Falling Waters Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Property damage from Kent Dairy Road and Park Place Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front driver’s side bumper of a white Honda CR-V valued at $1.

June 18

-Information only from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a tire valued at $171.96.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (speeding 25 MPH over limit) from Highway 31 and South Promenade (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Butler Road (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $50.

Helena

June 11

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Park Lake Trace.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Scotts Trace.

-Arrest prior to requisition from Amberley Woods Cove.

June 12

-Miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Fieldstone Drive.

June 13

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – assault 3rd degree from Appleford Road.

June 14

-Miscellaneous from Belmont Lane.

-Dog not on leash from the 3300 Block of Helena Road.

-Domestic violence – third from the 4000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Trace.

June 15

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Dog violation from Madison Place.

-Failure to appear from Saddlewood Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree.

June 16

-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.

June 17

-Miscellaneous from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Piney Woods Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Appleford Road.

June 18

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 at North Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 58 at Amy Lane.

June 19

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue East.

June 20

-Harassing communications from County Road 58.

Montevallo

June 9

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

June 13

-Menacing – simple assault from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).

-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Shelby Street (highway/street). Recovered was a bag of marijuana and marijuana glass pipe with residue valued at $135.

June 15

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from Shelby Street (highway/street). Stolen was red iPhone XR with black Otterbox case valued at $325.

-Knowing that he does not have the content of the owner from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home). Stolen was a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer valued at $3,000.

June 16

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Ashville Road (residence/home).

June 18

-Information only from Depot Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, $500 or less from Wadsworth Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Yamaja 80CC dirtbike valued at $500.

-Assault – domestic – coercion (harassment/intimidation) from Hicks Street (residence/home).

June 19

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Wadsworth Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 21.89 grams; green leafy substance believed to be marijuana valued at $20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from shipment, $1,500-$2,500 from Highway 119 (department store). Stolen was an alternator valued at $700.

-Stolen vehicles – auto theft from County Road 205 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a 1999 Ford Econoline Van valued at $2,000.