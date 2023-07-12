Municipal police reports for June 9-20
Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 9-20:
Alabaster
June 12
-Minor in possession of alcohol and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor from Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Glock 23.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Dyson V15 cordless vacuum, merchandise; Faberware 13 piece stainless steel cutlery set and merchandise; Cotton Comfort 30 mega rolls valued at $935.96.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Bell helmet valued at $150.
-Death investigation from the 200 Block of Cedar Grove Parkway (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South, Birmingham.
-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage (hit & run) from 1st Street South and Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Ford trunk and bumper valued at $1.
June 13
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was automobiles; Infinity G37 valued at $7,000.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Hickory Street (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station). Damaged was the front grill of a red Acura Integra valued at $0.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Barkley Lane. Recovered was a Smith and Wesson .38 Special valued at $1.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (department/discount store).
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Thompson Road.
June 14
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a vehicle; grey Chevy Tahoe valued at $1.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Winterhaven Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a Summerbrook neighborhood sign valued at $1.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Willow Point Circle.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property second degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a radio, speaker system, catalytic converter, car batteries, transmission, transmission jack two dollies and a pressure washer valued at $3.
-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of Windsor Court.
June 15
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $187.01.
-Trespassing notice from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham (department/discount store).
June 16
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a bounce house vinyl repair patch valued at $35.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $891.
-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Michael Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were utility lines valued at $1.
-Trespassing notice from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous items valued at $944.
-Trespassing notices from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
June 17
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $99.21.
-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the motor of a Nissan Frontier valued at $1.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Falling Waters Lane (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.
-Property damage from Kent Dairy Road and Park Place Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front driver’s side bumper of a white Honda CR-V valued at $1.
June 18
-Information only from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a tire valued at $171.96.
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (speeding 25 MPH over limit) from Highway 31 and South Promenade (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 1700 Block of Butler Road (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $50.
Helena
June 11
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Park Lake Trace.
-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Scotts Trace.
-Arrest prior to requisition from Amberley Woods Cove.
June 12
-Miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Fieldstone Drive.
June 13
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – assault 3rd degree from Appleford Road.
June 14
-Miscellaneous from Belmont Lane.
-Dog not on leash from the 3300 Block of Helena Road.
-Domestic violence – third from the 4000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Trace.
June 15
-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Dog violation from Madison Place.
-Failure to appear from Saddlewood Drive.
-Bail jumping second degree.
June 16
-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.
June 17
-Miscellaneous from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Piney Woods Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Appleford Road.
June 18
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 at North Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 58 at Amy Lane.
June 19
-Trespass warning from Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue East.
June 20
-Harassing communications from County Road 58.
Montevallo
June 9
-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).
June 13
-Menacing – simple assault from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).
-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Shelby Street (highway/street). Recovered was a bag of marijuana and marijuana glass pipe with residue valued at $135.
June 15
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from Shelby Street (highway/street). Stolen was red iPhone XR with black Otterbox case valued at $325.
-Knowing that he does not have the content of the owner from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home). Stolen was a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer valued at $3,000.
June 16
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Ashville Road (residence/home).
June 18
-Information only from Depot Street (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, $500 or less from Wadsworth Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Yamaja 80CC dirtbike valued at $500.
-Assault – domestic – coercion (harassment/intimidation) from Hicks Street (residence/home).
June 19
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Wadsworth Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 21.89 grams; green leafy substance believed to be marijuana valued at $20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – from shipment, $1,500-$2,500 from Highway 119 (department store). Stolen was an alternator valued at $700.
-Stolen vehicles – auto theft from County Road 205 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a 1999 Ford Econoline Van valued at $2,000.