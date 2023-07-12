Sheriff’s reports from June 1-8 Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 1-8:

June 1

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of Skylark Drive, Birmingham.

June 2

-Civil dispute from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 280, Westover. Approximately 50 to 75 feet of cattle/horse fencing was damaged.

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from the 7300 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 2900 block of Clydebank Circle, Birmingham. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

-Burglary from the 1100 block of Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea. An under-mount kitchen sink valued at $500, General Electric stainless dishwasher valued at $800 and custom wood exhaust hood cover valued at $200 were stolen.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Property damage from the 2800 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Maserati Levante was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-DUI-any substance from the 100 block of Browne Evans Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Criminal littering from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 6300 block of Beaver Brook CV, Birmingham. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained $200 in damages; the driver’s side front door window was broken.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Beacon Drive, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 52700 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 2016 Ford Cmax was damaged.

-Incident from Chelsea Park Drive at U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

June 3

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 600 block of Shelby Hotel Road, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A white shirt, blue underwear and pink pants were recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. A clump of hair that appears to be human was recovered.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Assorted goods valued at $132.56 were stolen.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Assorted goods valued at $68.66 were stolen.

-Incident from the 0 block of Wildflower Drive, Maylene. A Ruger Mark IV firearm, aluminum suppressor and magazine with eight .22-caliber rounds were confiscated.

-Incident from the 200 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett.

June 4

-DUI-alcohol from Cahaba Valley Road and Tattersall Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Cahaba Valley Road and Tattersall Drive, Birmingham. Two Suboxone packets, one opened and one sealed packet, were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1000 block of Clay Pit Road, Montevallo. A wood post and metal mailbox were damaged.

-Theft-gas drive off from the 4600 block of Shelby County 17, Shelby at Spring Creek Grocery. Gasoline valued at $60.01 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Phillips Street, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous information from the 400 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Inflatable equipment valued at $6,000 was stolen.

-Destruction of state or agency property by inmate/prisoner from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana at Shelby County Jail. The window of a cell door sustained $200 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment, harassing communications from the 300 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

June 5

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 46 at Shelby County 47, Shelby. A white powder substance (approximately 0.94 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 47, Shelby. A crystalline substance (approximately 1.70 grams), green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (0.01 gram) and a one-hitter with residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 60 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A front door window sustained $200 in damages, and U.S. coins valued at $20 were stolen.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution first degree from the 1300 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. A bottle cap with a metal socket commonly used for smoking marijuana with burnt marijuana residue was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham. A fraudulent Verizon bill amount of $1,350 was reported in stolen funds.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree, criminal mischief from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 2013 Ford Mustang front windshield was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree (two counts) from Riverview Road and Cahaba River Road, Birmingham. A small bag of marijuana (2.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-False reporting to law enforcement authorities from the 3200 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Somerset Ridge, Birmingham.

June 6

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Bridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. Methamphetamine (1.1 grams) and two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from Holloway Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place, Calera.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A Cushman blue golf cart valued at $9,000 and two refrigerant cans valued at $400 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 1000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Phillips Drive, Vincent.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 26 and Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Reckless endangerment from Shelby County 26 and Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-harassment, menacing from the 27700 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two large pizzas valued at $38 were stolen.

June 7

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Cotton Road, Vandiver. Four dark colored sofas were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Kingston Court, Chelsea.

-Menacing, harassment from the 0 block of Grant Street, Wilton.

-Leaving scene of an accident from the 15600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Avadian Credit Union.

-Incident from the 500 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 300 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Shelby County 62 at Florey Street, Vincent. A 2021 Isuzu box truck was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A metal barn/storage building was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 6100 block of Shelby County 16, Montevallo.

June 8

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Lewis Road, Columbiana. A door frame sustained $350 in damages.

-Theft of property third degree, identity theft from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A total of $209 was stolen from a GO2 Bank debit card, and an Alabama driver’s license belonging to the victim was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A fraudulent loan was taken in the victim’s name in the amount of $654.04.

-Attempting to elude from U.S. 280 East at the 22-mile marker.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 5000 block of Kerry Downs Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham. A Philips Dreamstation CPAP valued at $500 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of South Cove Court, Bessemer.

-Domestic investigation from the 7300 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from the 200 block of Oakmont Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Olmstead Street at Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing a small amount of marijuana (to be destroyed) was confiscated.