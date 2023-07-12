Sheriff’s reports from June 9-15 Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 9-15:

June 9

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Magnolia Drive, Maylene.

-Civil dispute from the 2200 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Child in need of supervision from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the sub-100 block of Tucker Street, Vincent.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5800 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer P365 firearm valued at $499.99 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 9300 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Approximately $14,000 was stolen.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3300 block of Afton Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville.

June 10

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 200 block of Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 150 block of Phillips Drive, Vincent.

-Overdose from U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Thomson Drive, Vincent. A Toro lawn mower with weed trimmer attachment valued at $400 and a Harbor Freight auger valued at $275 were stolen, and an exterior door sustained $40 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from Yellowstone Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Heatherwood Circle, Birmingham.

June 11

-Domestic incident from Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A clear plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A clear plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana (5.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana (0.5 gram) and a Coca-Cola bottle/narcotics bong with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Sex offender registration notification act from the 8100 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Incident from Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area, Helena.

-Theft of property from the 6700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2015 Honda Rancher 420 valued at $3,500 was recovered. The vehicle reportedly sustained $300 in damages.

-Harassment from the 5420 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Cruelty to animals from the 18500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Stagg Run Trail, Pelham.

-Incident from the 42860 block of Alabama 25 at Dollar General.

-Incident from Foot Hills Subdivision.

-Property damage from Bear Creek Road and Old Deer Creek Road, Sterrett. A 2009 Toyota Yaris was damaged.

June 12

-Harassment from the 0 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A BM 3600-Watt generator valued at $502 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, recovery of stolen property from the 5500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2017 Hyundai Sonata was stolen and recovered.

-Obstructing justice using false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A glass jar containing marijuana wax (approximately 48.73 grams), glass pipe with residue and a homemade pipe made from a vape and rubber tube were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Park View Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Attempted burglary, criminal mischief from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo. A doorknob was pried up, causing $50 in damages, and one pane of a backdoor window was broken causing $300 in damages.

-Domestic violence first degree-burglary, domestic violence by strangulation from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A front door window frame was broken, and a Samsung flat screen TV screen was broken.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Watermill Circle, Birmingham. A 2,400 check was stolen and rewritten as a $10,000 check.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 West and Essex Drive, Chelsea. A clear plastic bag of marijuana, large prescription bottle of Gabapentin, two packages of Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film (Suboxone) and a SCCY CPX-3 .380 firearm were confiscated.

-Sexual extortion, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Fire investigation from the 13000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A wooden donation box with tin roof and different varieties of canned goods were burned, and a Samsung cell phone with a black and red case reading “I am the goat” was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Third Avenue, Sterrett. Marijuana (approximately 16.6 grams), a marijuana pipe with residue and a used needle with dried blood residue were confiscated.

June 13

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Suicide attempt from Mostellers Lane, Shelby.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Atchison Lane, Chelsea. A Kubota skid steer valued at $65,000 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Ferry Road, Harpersville.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham at Club House.

-Domestic violence-assault from the area of Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 36 intersection, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Highland Drive, Birmingham. Three Waste Management garbage cans (55 gallons) valued at $300 were stolen, and an additional Waste Management garbage can (65 gallons) valued at $100 was also stolen.

June 14

-Harassment from the 0 block of Tolbert Circle, Montevallo.

-DUI-alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An orange pill bottle containing marijuana (approximately 0.3 gram) was confiscated.

-Fugitive from justice from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Way.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham. A mailbox and pole were damaged.

-Incident from the 0 block of Third Avenue, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Carly Drive, Montevallo.

-Forgery from the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham.

-Lost property from the 1100 block of County Services Drive, Pelham. Three Glock 17 magazines, two AR-15 magazines, 50 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition/duty, 50 rounds of 5.56/.223 ammunition/duty and a camouflage drawstring bag with the U.S. Army logo were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2900 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. A 27-milligram tablet of Methylphenidate valued at $100 was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chesser Plantation, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 60 block of Camelia Lane, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 700 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana.

June 15

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A rear passenger tire was punctured from a scissor blade.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 55, Chelsea. A green leafy substance (approximately 1 pound, 5 ounces), a scale, grinder, bundle of plastic baggies, Walther PPS 9-millimeter pistol and a red suitcase were confiscated.

-Incident from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville. A Savage Arms 32-caliber pistol (serial number shaved off) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Somerset Lane, Birmingham. Grass was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 1700 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, brass knuckles from the 100 block of Cheshire Road, Westover. Brass knuckles were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 5900 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 60, Vincent. A Sony PlayStation 5 valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Chelsea Station Way, Chelsea.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 13500 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham. Sixty-eight pairs of assorted sunglasses and prescription glasses valued at $20,000 were stolen.