Amanda Traywick named as Helena’s new secretary Published 3:11 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – The Alabama Clerks Association has elected Amanda Traywick, city clerk of Helena, as its new secretary.

Traywick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having served as city clerk of Helena for the past 25 years.

As Secretary of the Alabama Clerks Association, Traywick will be responsible for maintaining the organization’s records, managing correspondence and assisting with the planning and execution of meetings and events. She will also serve as a liaison between the Association and its members, helping to ensure that the needs and concerns of clerks throughout the state are heard and addressed.

“I am honored to have been elected Secretary of the Alabama Clerks Association,” said Traywick. “I look forward to working with my fellow clerks to promote excellence in our profession and to ensure that we have access to the resources and support we need to serve our communities effectively.”

Traywick’s election as Secretary is a testament to her dedication to the field of municipal government and her commitment to serving the people of Helena and the state of Alabama.