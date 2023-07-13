Helena announces the 2023-2024 teen council Published 2:25 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS



HELENA – The city of Helena has announced the members of the 2023-2024 Helena Teen Council.

The Helena Teen Council is composed of outstanding young individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to their community and a passion for making a difference. Under the guidance of Helena City Council President Alice Lobell, the teen council serves as a platform for Helena’s youth to contribute their unique perspectives and ideas.

Through volunteer service, the teen council prides themselves in tireless efforts and dedication to the betterment of our community. The current teen council members are as follows:

Anjali Reed

Brant Laird

Brock Humphrey

Claire Schultz

Cooper Tucker

Davis Bjornstad

Jake Bell

Miah Rosener

Peyton Traywick

Riley Hollabaugh

Their exceptional leadership and commitment have set a high standard for the incoming members. Helena is delighted to introduce the following individuals who have been selected to join the Helena Teen Council for the 2023-24 term:

Addisyn Cook

Anna Beth Goodman

Brandon Williams

Caitlyn Copeland

Ethan Hayes

Fin Unnoppet

Gavin Vansandt

Grayson Mayer

Jarret Scott

Kaden Vanderford

Kate Saylor

Lola Wade

Madi Saville

Maycie Lewis

Troy Morris

These exceptional young leaders have been chosen based on their demonstrated passion, dedication, and community involvement. Helena has confidence in their ability to contribute fresh ideas and perspectives to the Helena Teen Council, further enriching the community.

The Helena Teen Council operates under the sponsorship of the city of Helena with Lobell providing valuable guidance.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Lobell for her continued support and commitment to empowering Helena’s youth,” read an official press release by the city of Helena. “The 2023-24 teen council is poised to make a positive impact on our community, and we eagerly anticipate the innovative projects and initiatives they will bring forth. The city of Helena is proud to have such exceptional young leaders actively participating in shaping the future of our city.”