HPD debuts summer scavenger hunt Published 2:36 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Helena Police Department debuted a scavenger hunt this week for people in the community to participate in and win prizes.

“We thought it would be a fun way to interact with the community,” said Jeffrey Murphy with the HPD. A different task for scavenger hunt participants is posted each day on the department’s Facebook page, and those who complete all five tasks correctly will be entered to win one of three HPD ‘swag bags.’”

Murphy said since the first few clues were posted earlier this week the department has received great feedback from those participating.

“The pictures we have received have been creative and have shown a connection between the community and the department,” Murphy said. “This is a great opportunity to get people and families out of the house and exploring the city.”

Murphy is instrumental in creating all of the clues that have been posted so far.

Those participating must complete the task on the day they are posted, and once “evidence” is acquired they are to send it to the department via Facebook Messenger.

All qualified entries will be entered into a random-name-picking app and three will be chosen. Winners will be announced on July 17.

Some of the swag included is HPD cups, shirts, challenge coins, pens, etc.

Examples of some of the clues included locating a marked Helena Police vehicle in the “wild” or a picture of a memorial of a service K-9 with the clue “this 4-legged partner always had Officer Richard’s Back.”

Murphy said they hope everyone who takes time to participate has fun.

For more information about the hunt, to access clues, or to see the winners, visit the Helena Police Department’s Facebook page.