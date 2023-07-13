Oak Mountain growing the basketball community with GOOM Basketball Camp Published 10:59 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

By TYLER RALEY | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – The young and upcoming basketball players of the Oak Mountain community endured an exciting week of learning the game at the GOOM Basketball Camp from July 10-13 at Oak Mountain High School.

The 106 campers that came out had the opportunity to work on a variety of skills, ranging from dribble moves and shooting to even taking charges. They also got the chance to compete each day, taking on other campers in three-on-three and five-on-five games.

Oak Mountain varsity boys head basketball coach Joel Floyd was definitely impressed by the turnout in just his second camp at the school.

“This is by far our biggest in only our second year. It’s been tremendous to have this support from the community,” coach Floyd said.

The players of Oak Mountain’s basketball team got the enriching experience of helping coach Floyd run the camp each day, as well as teach the many stations that they had running for the campers.

For coach Floyd, the time that his players got to spend with the campers was really beneficial towards their growth as teammates, as well as the growth of the sport.

“The best way to know what you’re doing is to have to teach it, because then you’ve got to really know your stuff,” coach Floyd said. “It’s also great for them, interacting with the kids. The more that the young kids know them, the more those young kids want to be little eagles or big eagles when they grow up someday, and so it’s really growing the game of basketball for Oak Mountain.”

The players also saw the widespread importance in growing the game through this camp. For senior Cameron Channell, this was a unique opportunity to use what he has learned.

“Just being more of a teacher instead of a student of the game where coach has been the guy teaching us how to do all the things. Now we get to be in that position where we’re teaching kids how to do certain things in this camp, it’s been really cool to see that,” Channell said.

Following recent success, the program desires to continue making their mark. Coach Floyd knows that this camp can have a great impact on that goal, and each kid’s future basketball career.

“It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year, just because it’s so much fun,” coach Floyd said. “All the kids coming in with big smiles and leaving with big smiles. I enjoy coaching the young kids just as much, maybe even more than the old kids just because they have so much passion for the game.”