Shelby County to participate in Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Published 2:50 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Local parents will have the perfect chance to grab supplies for the upcoming school year during Alabama’s 18th annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday.

This year’s sales tax holiday for school-related items will begin on Friday, July 21 at 12:01 a.m. and will last until midnight on Saturday, July 23. This year will mark the seventh time this tax holiday will take place on the third weekend of July.

“Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about,” said Rick Brown, the Alabama retail association’s president.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday provides shoppers with an opportunity to save money by avoiding paying taxes on school supplies for the coming year. During the holiday, the state waives its 4 percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama also waive their local taxes.

The following cities in Shelby County are participating in the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Alabaster

Calera

Chelsea

Childersburg

Columbiana

Harpersville

Helena

Hoover

Montevallo

Pelham

Vincent

Westover

Wilsonville

Exempt items during the sale include:

clothing priced at $100 or less per article;

school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

books that cost $30 or less per book; and

tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

There are plenty of other items that will be on sale that consumers not preparing for the school year can still take advantage of. Some of the items include diapers, printer ink, flash drives and art supplies.

A full list of items eligible and noneligible for the holiday can be found online at Revenue.alabama.gov. Those interested in learning more may visit Alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.