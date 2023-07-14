Shelby County’s Carter Sheehan signs with Snead State for baseball Published 8:56 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

COLUMBIANA ­– Former Shelby County baseball player Carter Sheehan officially signed his Letter of Intent to play college baseball for Snead State on Thursday, July 6.

Sheehan made his decision official at a signing ceremony at the Shelby County High School library surrounded by his friends, family, teammates and coaches.

Sheehan was grateful for everyone who attended the ceremony and many more who supported him during his entire life.

“I give thanks to the Lord, the abundance of people above, as well as to many who were not in attendance, for helping make this great opportunity to occur; especially appreciatively to my mom, Michelle,” Sheehan said. “We have a very special relationship and I appreciate the unconditional love and support she has given me throughout my life.”

During his career at Shelby County, Sheehan was an impact player for the Wildcats. As a senior in 2023, he hit for a .337 average off 35 hits. Of those 35 hits, he recorded six doubles, three triples and two home runs.

The shortstop was quick on the base paths as well and picked up 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts for a 91% stolen base percentage.

Sheehan finished third in the county with 43 runs scored and also drove in 12 RBIs. Those stats were enough to land him among the best players in the region on the All-County Second Team as well as the Field of Stars All-County team.

He succeeded as a junior as well, earning a spot on the North All-Star Team for the 2022 North-South All-Star Game. He was one of four players to record at least one hit in both games of the series in Montgomery.

He earned his spot there by hitting for an incredible average of .420, which included 42 hits and 26 RBIs. He also led the county with 58 runs scored, some of which was down to his quick baserunning that led to 31 stolen bases.

His efforts helped push Shelby County to the state quarterfinals as one of the top teams in 5A, including multiple weeks as the number one team in the classification.

Now, Sheehan moves on to Snead State in Boaz, Alabama and will fulfill his dream of playing college baseball.