ACS approves construction contract for new Central Office, A.C.E.S. building Published 4:27 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education approved a construction contract for its new Central Office and Alabaster City Empowering Success (A.C.E.S.) building during a meeting on July 14.

During an ACS BOE meeting, the board approved a construction contract with Blalock Construction in the amount of $13,750,000 for the school system’s new Central Office and A.C.E.S. building.

“I’m just so proud of our architect and construction group, Volkert, (Inc) and McKee Associates, they’ve worked diligently with us to get this facility prepared and ready,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said.

The school system’s goal is to have the construction done by August 2024.

“I’m just proud of the next phase of getting this work done and having a place near our high school facility for our central office and A.C.E.S. area,” Vickers said.

ACS BOE President Adam Moseley shared the school system’s motivation behind constructing a new Central Office.

“We’re looking forward to getting all of our departments, all of our Central Office folks, in a more central space,” he said. “We’re currently operating out of a 60-year-old school. The technology is not great and it’s really not built for this type of use, so it will be great for us to be able to get everything centralized.”

The new facility will be located at the prominent, higher western elevation of the Thompson High School Campus, providing a unique visual overview of the high school campus.

According to the Building Site Package that was approved in May, the new Central Office will be approximately 25,000 square feet, and the A.C.E.S. building will be approximately 10,000 square feet. The new central office will accommodate the current ACS Administration, Central Office personnel and support staff. The A.C.E.S. facility will accommodate the A.C.E.S. program, maintenance and technology offices and storage areas.

The Program Manager for ACS and the project is Volkert, Inc., the Architect is McKee & Associates.

