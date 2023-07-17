ACS opens registration for the 2023-2024 year Published 3:06 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Student Online Registration for Alabaster City Schools is now open for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I want to encourage everyone to go through and complete the registration process,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “It makes for a much better school year and most parents like to get it off their plate and go on with the other things that they need to get done.”

Vickers shared that the next three weeks are the most important for getting registration finished.

“It allows us to solidify our schedules and our enrollment and all of those things, so it’s better to get it done before the end of July,” he said. “We made it really easy. There is a list, (and) all of the things are right there on our website.”

For the 2023-2024 school year, custody papers (if applicable) and one of the following pieces of documentation are required for all students enrolling in Alabaster City Schools:

Current Alabaster Water Bill, current or past 30 days, with the service name of the custodial parent or legal guardian

Current Mortgage statement in the name of the custodial parent or legal guardian

A complete copy of the original, current lease/rental agreement signed by the property owner of record that lists the name of the custodial parent or legal guardian and child(ren) as occupants

Those who would like assistance in registering a child may receive help from ACS Personnel at the Board of Education/Central Office located at 10111 Highway 119 in Alabaster.

Registration assistance will run July 31 through Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and those attending should bring documents for upload. Translators will also be available to assist.

For returning students, the primary contact for the student’s PowerSchool account will receive an email with details for the online registration process.

Returning ACS Students may enter the snap code at Acsboe.org/ReturningStudent or Acsboe.org/ReturningStudent_Spanish. New students may register online at Acsboe.org/NewStudent or Acsboe.org/NewStudent_Spanish.

More information on registration can be found online at Acsboe.org/Registration.