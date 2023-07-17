Opinion: Being a neighbor Published 1:49 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

Editorial

Pelham police officer Elizabeth Minter was performing her duties and diverting traffic at an emergency situation on the early morning of July 1 when she was struck by a drunk driver.

Her gear was thrown across the six lanes of traffic and she was knocked out of her boots. The accident was due to no fault of her own as she and the two other responding officers had lights activated and were wearing approved reflective gear with flashlights.

Minter’s injuries are severe, but she is in stable condition and her family is hopeful that she will make a recovery.

However, the Pelham community did not sit idly and has worked together to demonstrate their love, support and appreciation for Minter.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, the community has raised nearly $60,000 to assist Minter and her family with the long road of recovery that lies ahead. The Walmart Super Center in Pelham has set up a table at the entrance for citizens to write notes and well wishes to Minter and her family. The local hockey team Birmingham Bulls raffled off an autographed Stefan Brucato, game-worn jersey with 100 percent of the proceeds to be donated to Officer Minter’s medical fund.

Minter is not only a hardworking officer but she is the sole provider and mother of three children showing that she is a true fighter and can make it through this.

All these kind gestures show that the community truly cares about its first responders and is willing to go out of the way to support one of their own.

During a time with such strenuous relations between the public and local law enforcement, it is good to see that when rubber meets the road, people see the person behind the badge and are more than willing to contribute in any way they can.

The community has surrounded Minter and embraced her family in this time of tribulation, showing that there is joy and hope for those suffering.