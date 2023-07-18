A guide to Shelby County’s tastiest places Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Have you tried these top spots to eat in Shelby County? Which is your favorite and which will you visit next? Our first Shelby County digital dining guide is here to make your mouth water. Make sure to visit Joe’s Italian, C’s Cake & Coffee House, Crumbl Cookies Alabaster, Slice Pizza and Oak Mountain Brewing Company to try out some stellar food and drinks.

.

.

Thanks to Timberline Golf Club for sponsoring our digital coverage. Make sure to visit Timberlinegc.com to make your tee time for a summer round today or call 205-668-7888. Timberline will go above and beyond to create a memorable experience on one of the top public courses in Alabama.