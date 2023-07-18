Alabaster installs new basketball goals at Municipal Park Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – New basketball goals have been installed in Municipal Park in Alabaster, and the city is ready for local residents to once again hit the courts.

On July 13, the city of Alabaster announced on its official Facebook page that new basketball goals have been installed in Municipal Park and the courts are once again open to the public.

According to Tim Hamm, director of Parks and Recreation, the original goals were becoming aged and needed to be replaced.

“The basketball courts are enjoyed by the citizens on a regular basis,” he said. “So, keeping them updated is important to providing another area for people to get outside and enjoy the parks.”

Alabaster’s Municipal Park features 3 lighted courts, including one full court and two half courts.

“Basketball courts and tennis courts, along with soccer fields, are the main amenities at Municipal Park,” Hamm said. “The park also has two pavilions which are also a good amenity for a park that is so centrally located in the city.”

Municipal Park also features 10 free-standing picnic tables as well as playground equipment. The park offers four lighted tennis courts and as well as the following soccer fields:

1 Field for U13 and Up

2 Fields for U9/U10

2 Fields for U11/U12

3 Fields for U8

4 Fields for U6

Municipal Park is located at 500 Warrior Drive in Alabaster and is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.