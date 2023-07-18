Military Heroes Hockey Tournament comes to Pelham Published 11:11 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will hold its inaugural Military Heroes Hockey Tournament on Saturday, July 22, followed by a championship game on Sunday, July 23.

Teams comprise active and veteran service members from all over the southeastern region. A jersey auction will follow the games. All proceeds from the event will be used to raise money for DAV Service Animals.

The four teams playing are

Stars

Stripes

Wounded Warriors 1

Wounded Warriors 2

The two Wounded Warrior teams will be traveling to play hockey from Columbus, Georgia, representing the Chattahoochee Valley Warriors Hockey Program. The Wounded Warriors Project is a nonprofit organization that honors and empowers wounded warriors by raising awareness and enlisting the public’s aid for the needs of severely injured servicemen and women. The project also helps these service members aid and assist each other.

The other two teams, Stars and Stripes, will consist of players from the Shelby and Jefferson County areas. Local Hockey fans may recognize two players on the Stars as the 8u and 14u Birmingham Bulls Youth Travel Hockey Coach and one of the Pelham’s Zamboni Drivers.

The game schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 22

12:30 p.m. Stars vs Wounded Warriors 1

1:45 p.m. Wounded Warriors 2 vs Stripes

4:15 p.m. Stripes vs Wounded Warriors 1

5:30 p.m. Wounded Warriors 2 vs Stars

Sunday, July 23

9:15 a.m. Championship Game

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door on both event days.

The Pelham Civic Center and Ice Arena was inspired to put on this event shortly after the first “Guns and Hoses” Hockey match earlier this summer. “Guns and Hoses” pitted the police and fire departments against each other, and the event was a huge success. The Civic Center was then approached by service members, both active and retired, who were interested in doing a similar event.

“The Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena is honored to host this inaugural hockey tournament for active and veteran members of our armed forces,” said Susie Gray, director of skating, sales and marketing. “We are excited to have an opportunity to honor and thank our military for their service to our country. Four teams featuring hockey players from all military branches—Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard—will take the ice in tournament style to benefit DAV Service Animals.”