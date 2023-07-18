YMCA offers free memberships to seventh graders

Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Barton Perkins

YMCA offers free memberships to 7th graders starting August 1. (Contributed)

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

Starting Tuesday Aug. 1, the YMCA of Pelham will be offering free memberships to seventh graders for the duration of the school year. 

To qualify for the membership, students must:

-Be a seventh grade student in the 2023-2024 school year

-Attend the mandatory membership orientation with parent/guardian

-Complete the YMCA Youth Fitness Orientation program before accessing the fitness floor

-Agree to abide by the YMCA Code of Conduct

The YMCA is putting on this program to help children develop healthy habits and build the foundation for a healthy lifestyle. Participants will have access to the Y’s Fitness Center, gym, group classes, and the swimming pool after the completion of a swimming test. However, certain facilities are off-limits due to safety concerns, such as saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and certain fitness equipment.

With an estimated 20 percent of children in Alabama being classified as obese, for reference, the national average is thought to be 19.7 percent, the Y’s initiative seems to be a timely one as physical inactivity is a contributing factor in obesity. 

As far back as 2020, the American Heart Association noted that only one in four high school students perform the recommended one hour of physical activity per day. This rate has plummeted even further after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reasons for physical inactivity amongst adolescents are thought to be a variety of factors, including; the amount of time allocated for recess, social environments at schools and the lack of proper facilities.

The YMCA’s initiative to provide free memberships to seventh graders should help alleviate the last of these, even if only a little bit. However, the main goal of the Y’s program is to provide a safe and supervised environment for students to exercise and socialize with peers in a supervised environment while forming a healthy relationship with physical activity and fitness.

Seventh grade students can sign up for a free membership with the YMCA at any of the following locations:

More News Main

Alabaster installs new basketball goals at Municipal Park

A guide to Shelby County’s tastiest places

OLJ Foundation awards scholarships to 11 Shelby County students

Pelham Civic and Ice Center will host an inaugural hockey tournament for service members on Saturday, July 22. (File)

Military Heroes Hockey Tournament comes to Pelham

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...