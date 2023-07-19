Local children enjoy VBS at Calera Baptist Church Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By ROBBIE HESS | Staff Writer

CALERA – The stars aligned at Calera Baptist Church this past week as they held their annual Vacation Bible School.

The overall theme of this year’s VBS was “Stellar” with an astronaut and outer space theme alongside the line: “Let Jesus Shine.”

Calera Baptist Church hosted around 120 kids from K5-5th grade for Bible study, games and crafts throughout the week of July 10-13.

“I think it went amazing,” Family Minister Katie Jarvis said. “This was our first year to do a night VBS. We typically always did it in the mornings, and we just struggled with volunteers. So, opening it up to night just allowed so many more people to come, and we noticed each night it seemed like more and more kids were coming.”

Along with church staff, 40 adult volunteers helped during the week.

Calera Baptist Church will also host a Back To School Movie Night on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. with popcorn, drinks, candy and more for local residents to enjoy.

“Since we’re winding down summer, that (VBS) was our last major event of the summer,” Jarvis said. “But going into the school year, we’ll do a family movie night. Just a fun movie for the kids and families to come hang out, eat and just have a good time before we jump back into the crazy school year.”

For more information about upcoming events or to learn more about Calera Baptist Church, visit Calerabaptist.org.