Sandy Evers named as new OMMS principal Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Sandy Evers has been named to serve as the next principal of Oak Mountain Middle School.

Shelby County Schools announced via Facebook on July 18 that Evers will be the new principal of OMMS.

“I’m so excited and look forward to it,” Evers said. “I’m looking forward to building positive relationships with the dedicated staff and the supportive parents and the awesome students. It’s my goal to uphold and enhance the longstanding tradition of excellence at Oak Mountain Middle School.”

Evers most recently served as assistant Principal at Oak Mountain High School since 2017.

“My role has been to oversee the day-to-day activities of the high school,” Evers said. “I knew everything going on within that building and that has prepared me well for this next step. It’s a very large school with a lot of students and I feel very confident in this next step to be able to lead the way at Oak Mountain Middle School.”

Evers has a bachelor’s degree in sports science from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in education and an instructional leadership certificate from the University of Montevallo.

Evers brings 27 years of experience into her new role as principal of OMMS.

“The great thing is, it’s been K through 12 experience,” she said. “Prior to being in administration, I was a PE teacher. And that has just given me an insight into all levels of the student and I’ve learned how to manage large groups of people. I think my years of experience in teaching and coaching have prepared me well for this.”

When Evers accepted the new position, she expressed her gratitude to the Shelby County Board of Education. Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks and Shelby County Schools for their confidence and trust in her.

“I would be remiss if I did not thank my predecessor at Oak Mountain Middle School, Larry Haynes, for a job well done,” Evers said. “I know I have big shoes to fill.”

Evers said she is well-prepared for her journey and is excited and ready for the school year to get started.

“I’m excited to get the school year started—working with our teachers, faculty and staff and it’s going to be a great year,” she said. “I have a personal motto that I like to share, and that’s ‘One team, one dream.’ I’m ready to put that into effect and so, I’m excited about our school year and to get things rolling.”