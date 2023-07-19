Shelby Baptist recognized for treatment of stroke patients Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

1 of 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby Baptist Medical Center was recently recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association with an award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center have all received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Brookwood, Shelby and Princeton for their commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates—a win for health care systems, families and communities.”