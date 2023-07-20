Former Calera player Kevin Dowdell signs with Los Angeles Angels Published 12:18 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Kevin Dowdell is now one step closer to Major League Baseball after signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, July 19.

Dowdell signed a contract as an undrafted free agent after being passed on during the 2023 MLB Draft, but will now have a chance to chase his dreams in the Angels farm system on the road to the major leagues.

Dowdell played two ways as a pitcher and outfielder for both Calera and West Virginia. In high school, Dowdell batted .378 as a senior in 2018 and scored 42 runs and 37 RBIs off 37 hits. He also hit five home runs to finish second in the county, and stole 16 bases to earn All-County First Team and All-State selections.

In 2017, Dowdell threw a five-inning no-hitter against Montevallo in an 11-1 run rule win for the Eagles, which included nine strikeouts on 72 pitches.

Dowdell was a two-year player at West Virginia after entering as a junior college transfer in 2022, where he earned playing time as a pitcher, outfielder and designated hitter. This past season as a senior, he appeared in 29 games as a hitter and 11 games as a pitcher.

On the mound, Dowdell had a 4.50 ERA and struck out seven batters across six innings of work. He also threw a perfect inning against both Texas and Xavier. At the plate, he hit for a .200 average with eight runs, eight RBIs and a home run.

During his junior year in 2022, he had a .200 average across 30 plate appearances and hit for five runs, six hits, seven RBIs and two home runs. He also made 10 appearances as a pitcher during the season for the Mountaineers.

Dowdell started his college career at Wallace State Community College, where he made 49 at-bats and two pitching appearances in the shortened 2020 season. He hit for .204 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs.

Dowdell transferred to Calhoun Community College for his sophomore season in 2021, where he had a 2-2 record on the mound with a 5.52 ERA in seven starts and nine total appearances. He also continued to receive time in the batter’s box as he hit three RBIs.