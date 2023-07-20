Helena’s Josh Williams performs well at North-South All-Star Game Published 8:13 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTGOMERY – Josh Williams represented the Helena Huskies well with a solid showing at the North-South All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 18 in Montgomery.

Williams scored five points after going 2-8 shooting, and he also grabbed seven rebounds, including four offensive rebounds, and recorded two assists in 15 minutes of game time.

Williams played for the North All-Stars, who lost to the South All-Stars, 81-79, in the annual meeting for regional bragging rights. The North still leads the all-time series over the South, 50-30.

Jamicah Adir won MVP honors for the South team with 14 points in 12 minutes thanks in part to a perfect 6-6 performance at the free throw line. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis earned the North team MVP award for scoring 13 points in 15 minutes off 5-10 shooting. Davis also added a pair of rebounds and three assists to his performance.

Williams earned All-County First Team honors last season after finishing as one of the top three scorers in the region for the second straight season. He averaged 17.9 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds per game and two assists per game.

The junior guard played a major role in helping Helena win the area championship in both the regular season and the tournament to reach the 6A state playoffs.

The season before that, he averaged 18.9 points, which was second in the county behind just Pelham’s Michael Jones. His performance in his sophomore season earned him an All-County Second Team spot.