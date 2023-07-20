University of Montevallo invites prospective students for Summer Preview Day July 28 Published 4:33 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

From Staff Reports

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo is inviting all prospective high school and transfer students to find out what #YouBelongAtMontevallo really means by attending its annual Summer Preview Day on Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prospective students will get to walk the bricks and see why UM has been named one of the South’s most beautiful campuses by Southern Living magazine. Montevallo Mavens will guide the tours, revealing the cool spots where students hang out, residence halls on campus and more.

Representatives from the offices of Admissions, Student Aid, Student Life and Housing will be at the sessions to provide information and answer any questions prospective students may have. Additionally, academic interest sessions will be offered for each major, giving prospective students a chance to meet the institution’s professors.

To help maintain its status as one of the state’s best quality-for-cost higher education institutions, the University of Montevallo once again froze tuition for a sixth year in a row.

Additionally, to further help incoming students, the University is waiving the ACT/SAT score requirement for admission and is offering scholarships to students based on their high school GPA through fall 2024.

The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.

Summer Preview Day Schedule

8:30 -9:30 a.m. – Check-in and browse session begins in the McChesney Student Activity Center

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Admissions, Student Aid, Student Life and Housing session

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Academic interest session

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Campus tour led by a Montevallo Maven