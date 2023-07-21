Pelham Police arrest McCalla man on child sex charge Published 4:19 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – James Matthew Miller, 71, has been arrested for allegedly traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sexual act.

A resident of McCalla, Miller’s given address is less than a mile from McAdory Middle School.

Miller is said to have allegedly communicated with an individual posing as a 14-year-old girl over social media. This individual agreed to preform sexual acts with Miller in exchange for money. The alleged potential of monetary exchange for sexual intercourse later resulted in Miller being charged with attempted Human Trafficking.

On Monday, July 17, the suspect allegedly drove the 30 minutes from McCalla to Pelham in order to meet up with the person he assumed to be a minor.

Miller was arrested by members of the Pelham Police department aided by investigators from the 17th Judicial Court of Alabama, assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations’ Human Trafficking Task Force.

During the arrest, an altercation ensued that resulted in a gun being fired by one of the 17th Judicial court investigators. No one was injured.

As a result of a weapon being discharged, the entire incident is now under investigation by the Alabaster Police Department at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey.

Miller is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $360,000. Miller has been charged with:

–Electronic Solicitation of a Child

-Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act

-Attempted Human Trafficking 1st Degree