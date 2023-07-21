SCS names Dunham as new IES principal Published 2:43 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools has announced on Tuesday, July 18 that Brooke Dunham will serve as the next principal of Inverness Elementary School. Dunham succeeds Christine Hoffman who served as the principal of the school for 17 years.

Dunham began her experience with Shelby County Schools as a second grade student at Inverness Elementary and was a member of the second graduating class of Oak Mountain High School. Dunham taught for 16 years at Chelsea Park Elementary before serving three years as the assistant principal at Helena Elementary School. She is a National Board-Certified teacher who was recently awarded renewal.

SCS also announced that Erica Hogge will serve as the new assistant principal of Calera Intermediate School. Hogge served as a first grade teacher at CaES from 2008-2021 and most recently as the district instructional coach for math and science for grades K-5 in Shelby County.

Amy Allen will serve as the next assistant principal at Vincent Elementary School.

Allen holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, a master’s degree in instructional leadership, and an educational specialist degree in teacher leadership, all from the University of Montevallo. Allen has 17 years of experience in Shelby County Schools. She began her career at Calera Elementary in 2006 teaching first grade and kindergarten. In 2021, Allen became a Local Reading Specialist and has served Chelsea Park Elementary School for two years.