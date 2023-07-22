Calera resident, AHSAA photographer charged with traveling to meet minor for sex Published 7:19 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

HOMEWOOD – Calera resident and freelance photographer Marvin Avery Gentry, 57, was arrested for allegedly traveling to meet a child for sex on the night of Friday, July 21.

Gentry’s bail was set at $60,000, and he was released upon paying it at 3 a.m. the day following his arrest.

Gentry has spent the last several years as a freelance photographer for organizations such as AL.com, USA Today Sports, the Associated Press, and Auburn University at Montgomery. Recently he did photography for the U.S. Open Cup soccer in Birmingham and the AHSAA Baseball championships in Jacksonville.

For the AHSAA, Gentry has been in charge of taking photos of high school sporting events and the flag photographer for the organization when it comes to state championships and tournaments.

The Homewood police department arrested Gentry as part of an undercover operation jointly performed by the department’s Special Investigations Unit and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. This undercover operation occurred July 20-21 in Homewood and surrounding areas.

Thus far, Gentry has declined to comment to any news outlets.

The investigation is still ongoing, and new information will be released when it becomes available.