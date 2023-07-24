APD’s Sharpe named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year after saving local’s life Published 4:08 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The American Legion Post 555 recently named Cpl. David Sharpe of the Alabaster Police Department as 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year after Sharpe saved the life of a driver during an emergency situation.

During an awards ceremony on Thursday, July 7, the American Legion Post 555 awarded Sharpe and Officer Iliana Hayakahua of the Pelham Police Department with 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

“David has been a law enforcement officer for 39 years; most important is David’s leadership and what he means to our younger officers,” APD Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. “He has been a wonderful addition to our department. I can’t say enough about him.”

Sharpe was awarded for an incident in which he played a significant role in saving a driver’s life.

After receiving a call to assist the Alabaster Fire Rescue service for a severe wreck with injuries, Sharpe quickly assessed the scene and confirmed the information about the driver. He then ran to his patrol vehicle and retrieved his lock-out equipment. Returning to the vehicle, he used the equipment and stabilized the driver as medics arrived. The driver suffered an acute medical condition which caused him to go unconscious and wreck the vehicle.

Sharpe’s actions that day saved the driver’s life, who has since recovered.

“My thoughts were getting the driver out of the car as quickly as possible so that he could receive immediate medical treatment,” Sharpe said. “Afterward, I was very thankful that he survived. You often see many sad things in this job and not as many happy things, but in this case, it was a happy conclusion.”

Sharpe expressed his thoughts on being name the post’s 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the year.

“I feel like I was just doing my job like any other officer would do in the same situation,” Sharpe said. “However, I do appreciate the recognition and this award.”

Sharpe spoke on the experience of being a police officer and how the job sometimes offers its own reward.

“I’ve seen in my experience that this can sometimes be a thankless job, but it can be very rewarding during the times in your career when you make a positive difference in someone’s life,” he said.

Sharpe expressed his gratitude to those who support him in his efforts.

“I would like to thank my wife and family for their continued support,” he said. “Also, the other officers I have worked with over the years who have helped me along the way. I am grateful for their shared knowledge and experience.”

Cpl. John St. Pierre of the APD expressed his enthusiasm for Sharpe being named as officer of the year and said that, on Sunday, Aug. 13, Sharpe will be celebrating 40 years in law enforcement.

“Cpl. Sharpe is more than deserving of this award. He is a great leader whom I have learned a lot from all these years,” St. Pierre said. “I am excited to share the knowledge that Cpl. Sharpe has given me with the next generation of Alabaster Police Officers. I value and appreciate Cpl. Sharpe’s years of service.”