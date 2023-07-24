Thompson’s Olivia Kelly performs well at volleyball North-South Game Published 12:40 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTGOMERY – Olivia Kelly represented the Thompson Warriors well with a strong performance for the North All-Stars during the volleyball North-South All-Star Game on Thursday, July 20 in Montgomery.

The Thompson setter played all four sets and earned a team-high 19 assists and five digs.

Kelly helped the North take the first set 25-13 behind a long service run of eight straight points, two of which were aces.

The momentum shifted to the South’s favor in the second set as they took a 21-16 lead before the North tied up the set at 23-all. The South took the second set to even the match behind Heather Holtz of Enterprise’s nine assists in the frame.

The South came out firing in the third set to take it 25-8 before closing out the series win over the North with a 25-12 fourth set victory to win the matchup 3-1.

Chelsea Duffin was named the South’s MVP in their second straight win in the series behind 16 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two assists for the McGill-Toolen outside hitter. Bob Jones libero Megan Jarrett took home North MVP honors with a match-high 15 digs and eight kills.

Kelly had a phenomenal season for the Warriors last year, as she finished among the county’s assist leaders with 777 assists. She was efficient both on defense and offense, earning 161 digs and 28 blocks while defending and adding 44 kills and 25 aces on Thompson’s attack.

She was named as a setter for the All-County First Team as a junior and is poised for another great season as a senior when Thompson begins their 2023 campaign next month.