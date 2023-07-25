Alabaster approves noise reduction ordinance Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved a proposed ordinance regarding noise reduction in the city during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 24.

During the meeting, the Alabaster City Council held a public hearing to repeal and replace Section 24-6 of the Alabaster Code of Ordinances and to create Section 6-36 relating to excessive or unreasonable noise. After receiving no public comment regarding the ordinance, the council members present unanimously approved its passing.

“We already had this noise ordinance in place since 2015, but we did get some complaints and had some ongoing complaints from residents about some things that it didn’t necessarily address—mainly about music and house parties, loud mufflers (and) barking dogs,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said. “The city council decided to revisit this ordinance, and we’ve been talking about it for several weeks.”

The public hearing for the proposed ordinance was announced at the previous council meeting on July 10.

The ordinance’s main purpose is to protect, preserve and promote the health, safety, welfare and peace and quiet for the citizens of the city through the reduction, control and prevention of noise.

It also establishes standards to eliminate and reduce unnecessary and excessive motor vehicle and community noise, which are considered physically harmful and otherwise detrimental to individuals and the community in the enjoyment of life, property and conduct of business.

“It’s really more of a reminder to everybody to be courteous to your neighbors,” Councilmember Rick Ellis said.

For residential and commercial property, During the hours of 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. the operating, playing or permitting the operation or playing of any radio, television, stereo, musical instrument, sound amplifying equipment or other device which produces, reproduces or amplifies sound or to create or permit to be created, permit to be made or continued, any unreasonably loud or raucous sound or noise or outdoor party at such a volume as to annoy or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose of any person in any adjoining residence or to interfere in the conduct of business operations at any commercial enterprise, after warning, is prohibited and a violation of this section.

In regards to residential property, Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the use or permitting the use of any domestic or commercial power tools such as lawn mowers, edgers, leaf blowers, saws, chainsaws, nail guns, jack hammers, hedge clippers or performing outdoor construction or reconstruction, after warning, shall be prohibited and a violation of this section.

The ordinance also addresses automobiles, motor vehicles, horns or signal devices and more. There is also a new section that has been added to address the barking of dogs.

There are exceptions to the ordinance, including events like CityFest, Jubilee, Movies in the park and religious events sponsored by houses of worship. There is also an exception for fireworks on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“All of it basically is a reminder of how to be gracious and (show) common courtesy for neighbors,” Cole said.

Upon its approval during the meeting, the ordinance was placed into effect.

In other news, the Alabaster City Council approved the following items on the agenda:

A resolution affirming the recommendation of the fire marshal to abate weeds at 98 Hickory Street and 1046 Independence Court

The reclassifying and changing of the title of director of engineering, grade 35, to director of infrastructure and public services, grade 36, and reclassifying environmental services position of waste water grade 4 operator from grade 18 to grade 19

A resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with Atlas, Inc for materials testing on Veterans Park 2023 upgrades in an amount not to exceed $40,550

A public hearing for the consideration of authorizing an economic development agreement between Shree Shayona, Inc and the city of Alabaster

A work session for the city of Alabaster is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. and the next regularly scheduled council meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7p.m.