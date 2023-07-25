Alabaster sets date for annual health fair Published 5:02 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The annual Alabaster Health Fair is set to return this year with a new theme, “Healthcare Through the Ages.”

The Alabaster Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thompson High School Arena.

“It’ll be a fun three-hour event in a comforting relaxing environment where people can talk to doctors and nurse practitioners and nurses (and) ask them a question and be able to get an answer or guidance to where they know what their next step should be,” said Stacy Rakestraw, who helps organize the event each year and is a member of the Alabaster City Council.

Rakestraw explained the meaning behind this year’s theme of “Health Through the Ages” and

provided an example on how they want to raise awareness of the health of people’s hearts at age 30 as compared to age 60.

“We want people to start taking care of themselves and (be) more self-aware of their lifestyle,” she said. “Keeping up with doctor’s appointments— just having health checkups and living a healthier lifestyle at a young age instead of waiting until you’re 60 to do everything.”

During the health fair, there will be seminars by doctors and medical professionals on a variety of topics. Those who attend the seminars will receive a ticket for an opportunity to win a gift basket.

Rakestraw provided an example of how a seminar had helped a resident in the past.

“It’s always been someone that needed help that showed up at the seminar, and (the) person that was leading the seminar was a great help and able to comfort them and encourage them and give them advice on where to go next for whatever they needed,” she said.

The giant inflatable colon display will return for this year’s health fair and provide an opportunity for residents to walk through and learn about different disease and how to get the right kind of medical care.

There will also be a sensory, special needs and children’s area as well as a station for kids to get face paintings and temporary tattoos.

Travel accommodations are provided for the event as golf carts will help transport people from the parking lot to the entrance.

The local fire department will be present at the fair and will offer attendees blood pressure checks and can assist with the installation of car seats. There will also be an ambulance for locals to tour.

Senta Goldman, coordinator, community services and senior programs for the county, who also helped to organize the event, shared her thoughts on this year’s health fair.

“I’m honored to be a part of this team that has been together to put on this excellent health fair for the residents of our grand county for the past several months,” she said. “The team has designed this health (fair) to reach all ages of all stages. Each team member has also invited vendors to touch just about every situation imaginable; however, if it’s unavailable on-site, one of those vendors can refer a resident for the assistance they seek.”

The Alabaster Health Fair is made possible thanks to the efforts of Alabaster City Schools, Brookwood Baptist Health, the city of Alabaster, Discover Shelby, the Baptist Health Foundation and the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield.