Pelham approves senior center pavilion, other construction projects Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council approved a contract to install a pavilion at the Senior center during a council meeting on July 24. Other projects approved included the installation of an emergency traffic exit light at Fire Station No. 3 and several job description changes in the police department.

The Pelham City Council passed 12 resolutions, and four of these resolutions concerned construction projects coming to the city. The following construction projects were approved:

-Resolution 2023-07-24-09 to approve a public works contract with Mickey Hammick Construction for the labor and materials necessary to build a pavilion at the senior center.

-Resolution 2023-07-24-10, which put a public works contract to remove and replace the roof of the Indian Hills Well House. The project will require the existing roof to be removed down to the concrete deck and will guarantee two years’ worth of workmanship warranty and ten years of material warranty.

-Resolution 2023-07-24-11, which approves a professional service agreement between the city of Pelham and Skipper Consulting Inc. for the installation of an emergency exit traffic light at Fire Station No. 3

-Resolution 2023-07-24-12, to enter into considerations to enter into agreements with Shelby County Park & Recreation Authority for site work and project administration for drainage improvements at Coker Park.

Along with the construction projects, the following was also approved in the city council meeting:

-A consideration to declare certain personal property of the city of Pelham, which are no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, as being a surplus.

-Appoint a citizen as a Student Representative to the Pelham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

-Update the job descriptions of the current positions of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Deputy Chief in the Pelham Police Department.

-To consider accepting the lowest bid offered for janitorial services in various buildings owned by the City of Pelham.

-Consideration to participate in the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program- Shelby County Urban County.