Arrest reports from June 1-July 4 Published 10:46 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-July 4:

Alabaster

June 26

-Francis Darrell Davison, 43, of Birmingham, harassing communications.

-Tyvan Wayne Dakota Thomas, 18, of Helena, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $00 to $2,500.)

-Edward Rodriquez Bell, 42, of Birmingham, driving without obtaining a drivers license, operating vehicle without insurance and removed, falsified or unauthorized number, registration.

-Joshua David Edwards, 38, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 27

-Sherita Rachelle Thornton, 37, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Tacarra Levan Demoss, 37, of Alabaster, alias/improper lights, alias/driving while license revoked and alias/theft of property 4th.

-Nannette Marie Foster, 34, of Alabaster, alias warrant/theft of property 4th.

June 28

-Drake Timothy Mitchell, 23, of Alabaster, menacing.

-Michael Alan Breasseale, 35, of Adamsville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Alexis Tyronica Prewitt, 22, of Maylene, public intoxication.

June 29

-Paul Young Yeager, 60, of Pelham, public intoxication.

June 30

-Kimberly Julane Velazquez Cruz, 49, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jason Kyle Glass, 39, of Montevallo, alias/drug paraphernalia.

-Bryan Esau Hernandez Quintanilla, 22, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (FTA speeding) and alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without first obtaining a drivers license).

July 1

-Ayderekia Deuntraniece Mayon Ellis, 24, of Birmingham, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

July 2

-Steven Matthew Hendley, 52, of Maylene, harassment.

-Jose Perez Lopez, 36, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Zaya Ali Marcus, 22, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

July 4

-Aaron Cory Boone, 37, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Calera

June 5

-Anthony Darnell Simmons, 49, failing to appear.

June 6

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 26, failing to appear domestic violence harassment and failing to appear resisting arrest.

June 7

-Mario Autwun Scott, 34, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and robbery first degree.

-Ervin Eugene Lilly, 34, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

June 8

-Davida Yvette Taylor, 39, failing to appear harassment, failing to appear (traffic), failing to appear fail to maintain lane, failing to appear driving under influence 2nd offense, failing to appear possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to appear criminal trespass 1.

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 20, FTA carrying a concealed weapon, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA no proof insurance.

-Thomas Burk Rembert, 71, public intoxication.

June 9

-Mary Ann Wallace, 52, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 50, FTA – DUI 1st offense.

-William Elijah Underwood, 25, FTA – attempting to elude.

-Timothy Scott Patterson, 26, FTA driving while revoked and FTA fail to wear safety belt.

-Nicole Marie Gano, 41, FTA theft of property fourth.

June 11

-Joshua Lopez Roque, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property – firearm.

-Luis Fernando Lopez Vallejo, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a controlled substance – cocaine.

-Perry Samuel Mitchell, 44, FTA – improper lights/Shelby County Warrant.

June 12

-Tammie Denise Gentry, 60, larceny/theft, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Tammie Denise Gentry, 60, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Nicholas Edward Parsons, 30, agency assist – miscellaneous.

June 13

-Chaz Lamar Morris, 22, harassment.

June 14

-Eric O’Neal Smitherman, 51, agency assist.

June 15

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 39, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

-William Gene Sailes, II, 33, agency assist.

June 16

-David Matthew, 48, agency assist – Covington County felony warrant FTA aggravate child abuse.

June 17

-Nathan Alan Gilliland, 22, failure to appear.

-Keith Alan Massey, 36, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – switched tag.

June 18

-Ervine Eugene Lilly, 34, violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest.

June 19

-Nazario Rojas – Chavez, 42, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Kory Kenyon Murphy, 37, FTA domestic violence third.

June 20

-Brian Earl Teal, 39, agency assist.

-Jamarcus Keon Davis, 19, FTA driving without first obtaining and FTA failure to yield intersection.

-Michael Paul White, 42, agency assist – agency assist felony DWR.

-Katrina Marie Hinkle, 48, agency assist – agency assist FTA drive while suspended.

June 21

-Christopher David Gaines, 37, FTA domestic violence third and FTA – filing false report.

-Christian Dale Wishon, 24, failure to appear driving while suspended.

-Leland Mark Odom, 56, public intoxication.

June 22

-David Kelly Andreas, 50, possession of a controlled substance, possession of suboxone, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 33, possession or heroin, possession of suboxone, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 25

-Jamel Kentrae Lionel Hall, 37, public intoxication and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Michael Edward Harmon, 36, agency assist – FTA theft of property 4th Alabaster Police Department.

Columbiana

June 1

-Roger Rhinehart, 33, resisting arrest.

June 10

-Alan Thomas Boles, 45, failure to appear/comply/pay.

June 11

-Benjamin Nathan Stockton, 32, shoplifting, $500 or less.

June 14

-Tabitha Maragaret Sylvia Douglas, 31, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – no seat belt.

-Gene Lee Bizek, 50, failure to appear.

June 15

-Celso Vasquez, 41, domestic – simple assault – family.

June 17

-Adam Vann Adair, 44, FTA driving while revoked.

-Amber Lynn Galyean, 27, FTA – drive while suspended.

June 18

-Thomas Luther Morrison, 48, fugitive from justice.

June 20

-Adam Josh Gaddis, 27, FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 1st ($4,810 – U.S. currency), methamphetamine – possess and PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia.

-Jamarcus Keon Davis, 19, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – speeding.

June 27

-Rissa Marie Cloud, 42, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd, FTA – drive while suspended and FTA – illegal possession of prescription.

June 28

-James Darryl Lightsey, 33, FTA – failure to register vehicle, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.

June 30

-Jett Darring Lodge, 20, FTA – expired tag.

Helena

June 29

-Stephen Lynn Schoonover, 30, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

-James Adam Rossio, 48, driving under the influence.

Montevallo

June 30

-Andrew Devonte Ward, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

June 25

-Christopher Woods, 25, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (harassment).

-Christopher Ellis, 43, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Richard Hoffman, 24, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd.

-Bryam Hernandez Munoz, 23, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

June 26

-Leonardo Macedo Mendez, 20, of Birmingham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Bradley Linley, 38, of Brilliant, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – no plainly visible tag.

-Jason Edwards, 32, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

June 27

-Juan Eulogio Ruiz, 29, of Pelham, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer, robbery in the third degree – street – strong arm and sexual misconduct.

-Brandy Mota, 21, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-James Ward, 31, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and when local authorities may and shall alter maximum limit.

-Juan Eulogio Ruiz, 29, of Pelham, sexual misconduct, robbery in the third degree – street – strong arm and giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer.

June 28

-Thomas Branham, 45, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Sarah Alexander, 37, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Collin Roberts, 27, of Hayden, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Holly Walker, 21, of Hayden, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

June 29

-Barry Hester, 36, of Jasper, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – ILU improper lane usage, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and duties to driver involved in motor vehicle accident.

June 30

-Ladd Goodson, 42, of Vestavia Hills, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Clint Moore, 55, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Christian Ledbetter, 20, of Warrior, traffic – RD reckless driving.

-Robert North, 28, of McCalla, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Michael Johnston, 18, of Helena, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Sidney Arts, 32, of Fort Collins, Co., assault in the second degree – aggravated assault police, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

-Curtis Mitchell, 34, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, promoting prison contraband in the second degree – drug and obstructing justice using a false identity.

-David Davis, 29, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and criminal mischief int he second degree – damage to public property.

July 1

-Roderick Morgan, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.