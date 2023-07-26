Arrest reports from June 30-July 11
Published 11:02 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 30-July 11:
Alabaster
July 3
-Allan Wayne Crump, Jr., 47, of Jasper, alias writ of arrest – FTA operating vehicle without insurance and alias writ of arrest – driving while license revoked.
-Jarrad Scott Millings, 33, of Montevallo, theft of property 4th shoplifting.
-James Darryl Lightsey, 33, of Sylacauga, FTA (speeding).
July 4
-Brandon Coleman, 23, of Midfield, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree.
-Austin Matthew Glaze, 41, of Panama City, Fla., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and possession of a controlled substance.
-Natasha Dawn Truett, 41, of Dothan, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Tieshia Yvette Wade, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant FTA and capias warrant theft of property 3rd.
-Brandi Renae Williams, 43, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders.
July 5
-Timothy Scott, 35, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Jason Lavelle Thomas, 27, of Alabaster, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
July 6
-Jeremy Martanez Thomas, 29, alias writ FTA/driving while license suspended and alias writ FTA/operating vehicle without insurance.
-Samantha Danielle Miles, 35, of Haleyville, assault with bodily fluids, domestic violence assault 3rd, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana second degree.
July 7
-Felicia Kay Burr, 52, of Columbiana, theft of property 3rd shoplifting.
-Rebecca Elizabeth Roberts, 43, of Columbiana, theft of property 3rd shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance Methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance Hydrocodone.
July 9
-Candace Nichole Johnson, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Gregory Steven Schermerhorn, 40, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Ayana Rakel Carter, 32, of McAllen, Texas, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Issai Serrano, 30, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
Helena
July 3
-Chase Alexander Brown, 27, bail jumping second degree.
-Brian Kenneth McCombs, 51, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 4
-Jakil Jarmese Carmichael, 27, failing to appear (traffic).
July 7
-David Lee Stephens, 45, bail jumping second degree.
-Quintez D’Farlos Echols, 26, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
June 30
-Steven Michael Fuller, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 1
-Christina Marie Murray, 36, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
July 2
-Ronald Jermain Herndon, 50, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Juan Abraham Ramirez Valerio, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Abraham Isai Becerra Martinez, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Esvin Ottoniel Hernandez-Gomez, 23, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 3
-Antonio Ester Jones, 53, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 4
-Theodore Prentice, 65, of Columbiana, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 7
-Jerome T. Rom, 43, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 8
-Oscar Osvaldo Lopez, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.
July 11
-Kenneth Howard Pickett, 50, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs.
-Timothy Daniel Jude, 35, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
July 2
-Caleb Coffman, 24, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Reginald Floyd, 23, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of receipt of controlled substances and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – ex-felon.
-Ronnie Phillips, 35, of Prattville, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
July 3
-Roddie Caldwell, 61, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
July 4
-Wilfrido Dubon Gaytan, 22, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Calvin Skinner, 31, of Kellyton, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
July 6
-Quintez Echols, 26, of Hoo, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and receiving stolen property in the fourth degree – RSP possession.
July 7
-Andy Jackson, 47, of Albertville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Cory Rogers, 23, of Chelsea, minimum age for purchase, etc., of alcohol; employment.
-Markus McClendon, 59, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jeffrey Sharp, 54, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
July 8
-Kennedi Walker, 26, of Dolomite, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Joshua Robinson, 47, of Clanton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Taylor Kearns, 26, of Pinson, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.