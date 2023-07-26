Arrest reports from June 30-July 11 Published 11:02 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 30-July 11:

Alabaster

July 3

-Allan Wayne Crump, Jr., 47, of Jasper, alias writ of arrest – FTA operating vehicle without insurance and alias writ of arrest – driving while license revoked.

-Jarrad Scott Millings, 33, of Montevallo, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

-James Darryl Lightsey, 33, of Sylacauga, FTA (speeding).

July 4

-Brandon Coleman, 23, of Midfield, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree.

-Austin Matthew Glaze, 41, of Panama City, Fla., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and possession of a controlled substance.

-Natasha Dawn Truett, 41, of Dothan, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Tieshia Yvette Wade, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant FTA and capias warrant theft of property 3rd.

-Brandi Renae Williams, 43, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders.

July 5

-Timothy Scott, 35, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jason Lavelle Thomas, 27, of Alabaster, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

July 6

-Jeremy Martanez Thomas, 29, alias writ FTA/driving while license suspended and alias writ FTA/operating vehicle without insurance.

-Samantha Danielle Miles, 35, of Haleyville, assault with bodily fluids, domestic violence assault 3rd, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana second degree.

July 7

-Felicia Kay Burr, 52, of Columbiana, theft of property 3rd shoplifting.

-Rebecca Elizabeth Roberts, 43, of Columbiana, theft of property 3rd shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance Methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance Hydrocodone.

July 9

-Candace Nichole Johnson, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Gregory Steven Schermerhorn, 40, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Ayana Rakel Carter, 32, of McAllen, Texas, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Issai Serrano, 30, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Helena

July 3

-Chase Alexander Brown, 27, bail jumping second degree.

-Brian Kenneth McCombs, 51, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 4

-Jakil Jarmese Carmichael, 27, failing to appear (traffic).

July 7

-David Lee Stephens, 45, bail jumping second degree.

-Quintez D’Farlos Echols, 26, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

June 30

-Steven Michael Fuller, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 1

-Christina Marie Murray, 36, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

July 2

-Ronald Jermain Herndon, 50, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Juan Abraham Ramirez Valerio, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Abraham Isai Becerra Martinez, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Esvin Ottoniel Hernandez-Gomez, 23, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 3

-Antonio Ester Jones, 53, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 4

-Theodore Prentice, 65, of Columbiana, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 7

-Jerome T. Rom, 43, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 8

-Oscar Osvaldo Lopez, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.

July 11

-Kenneth Howard Pickett, 50, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs.

-Timothy Daniel Jude, 35, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

July 2

-Caleb Coffman, 24, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Reginald Floyd, 23, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of receipt of controlled substances and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – ex-felon.

-Ronnie Phillips, 35, of Prattville, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

July 3

-Roddie Caldwell, 61, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

July 4

-Wilfrido Dubon Gaytan, 22, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Calvin Skinner, 31, of Kellyton, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

July 6

-Quintez Echols, 26, of Hoo, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and receiving stolen property in the fourth degree – RSP possession.

July 7

-Andy Jackson, 47, of Albertville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Cory Rogers, 23, of Chelsea, minimum age for purchase, etc., of alcohol; employment.

-Markus McClendon, 59, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jeffrey Sharp, 54, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 8

-Kennedi Walker, 26, of Dolomite, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Joshua Robinson, 47, of Clanton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Taylor Kearns, 26, of Pinson, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.