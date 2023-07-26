Divorces for June 10-26 Published 10:37 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 10-26:

-Shifaqat Ali, of Birmingham, and Raya Zayad Awwad, of Alabaster.

-Kristina D. Le, of Shelby, and David A. Le, of Columbiana.

-Micky David Fuller, of Montevallo, and Katrina Ann Fuller, of Calera.

-Renee Michelle Mathews, of Pelham, and Marcus Eugene Mathews, of Pelham.

-Linda M. Turner, of Sterrett, and William L. Turner, of Sterrett.

-Kyle Stevenson, of Columbiana, and Bridgett Stevenson, of Columbiana.

-Jimele Hill, of Calera, and Carl Hill, Jr., of Gardendale.

-Ebony O’Brien, of Birmingham, and Roger Watts, Jr., of Gadsden.

-Daicy Tellez, of Alabaster, and Leiber A. Perez, of Alabaster.

-Susan Goodroe Baker, of Birmingham, and John Douglas Baker, of Birmingham.

-Kellie Lynn Shubert, of Wilsonville, and Aaron Powell, of Sardis, Ga.

-Kimberly Ann Romero, of Helena, and Daniel Duane Teal, of Helena.

-Gloria D. Canul, of Chelsea, and German Jesus Canul, of Pelham.

-Miranda McCoy Carroll, of Alabaster, and Nicholas Troy Carroll, of Alabaster.

-Katie Reynolds, of Helena, and Jackson Reynolds, of Helena.

-Frances Demitra Sellers, of Calera, and Gary Andrews Sellers, of Vestavia Hills.

-Carolyn Lay, of Chelsea, and Jesse Lay, of Pelham.

-Lesley Clark Wheatley, of Alabaster, and Robert William Dasenbrock, of Alabaster.

-Steven Charles Ingram, of Alabaster, and Tamalita Jo Ingram, of Canton, Ga.

-Jessica Anne Cassetori, of Chelsea, and Jason Armond Cassetori, of Sterrett.

-Larissa Hueramo, of Alabaster, and Juan Abdiel Hueramomejia, of Pelham.