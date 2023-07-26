Divorces for June 27-July 12

Published 10:55 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By Jamie Dawkins

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 27-July 12:

 

-Marquita Latwuan Gregory, of Helena, and Laura Cristine Burke, of Foley.

-Claudia Beatriz Bugna, of Birmingham, and Adrian Alberto Bugna, of Birmingham.

-Steven Craig Thompson, of Calera, and Laura Lynn Thompson, of Calera.

-Tiffany Bratton Pilleteri, of Sterrett, and Lee Anthony Pilleteri, III, of Sterret.

-Jaime Felipe Reid, Jr., of Helena, and Melanie Rankin Reid, of Helena.

-Martin Gibson, of Vincent, and Shirley Jean Gibson.

-Mark William Kirksey, of Chelsea, and Jana Brook Kirksey, of Chelsea.

-Larissa Ann Self, of Alabaster, and William Lee Self, of Alabaster.

-Matthew Joseph Hutchinson, of Hoover, and Meredith Hutchison, of Birmingham.

-Camille Kelley Perkins, of Birmingham, and Tyrone Franklin Perkins, of Birmingham.

-Latraunda Smith, of Alabaster, and Ronderrick Little, of Bessemer.

-Rory Dempsey, of Chelsea, and Cheryl Dempsey, of Chelsea.

-John Clarence Bedsole, III, of Helena, and Stephanie Ann Bedsole, of Helena.

-Kelsey Brook Manley, of Sterrett, and David Manley, of Sterrett.

-Amy Stamps Horrie, of Montevallo, and David Alan Horrie, of Montevallo.

-Pamela R. Davis, of Birmingham, and Jerome P. Davis, of Harpersville.

-Ashley Marie White, of Pelham, and Anthony Brian White, of San Jacinto, Calif.

-Nicole Jasmine Cornett, of Helena, and Abdelaziz El Marzouqy.

-Shana Erlene Blackman, of Calera, and Brian Jacquan Kimbrough, of Calera.

-Roxanne Blake, of Montevallo, and Clay Blake, of Wilsonville.

-Lucy Kamau, of Pelham, and Leonard Muigai, of Pelham.

-Kincey Louise Hicks Ribeiro, of Alabaster, and Eduardo Felipe Lins Ribeiro, of Alabaster.

-Kris Tyler Simmons, of Birmingham, and Brandy Christine Hopkins, of Birmingham.

-Katie D. Fountain, of Pelham, and William J. Battersby, of Pelham.

-Gabriella Williams, of Alabaster, and Kenny David Williams, III, of Corinth.

-Elizabeth Lynn Isbell, of Vandiver, and Jeremy Todd Isbell, of Vandiver.

-Daryl Henderson, of Birmingham, and Mayela Henderson, of Calera.

More Records

Arrest reports from June 30-July 11

Municipal police reports for July 1-11

Land transactions for June 28-July 6

Sheriff’s reports from June 17-29

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...