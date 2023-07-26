Land transactions for June 23-27 Published 10:34 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 23-27:

June 23

-Round Too Investments LLC to John Gary Hughes, for $219,000, for Lot 2-12 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Andrew L. Cheely to Gary Paul Noah, for $390,000, for Lot 10 in Broken Bow.

-South Central District North Alabama Annual Conference United Methodist Church Board of Trustees to Shane Schroeder, for $230,000, for Lot 109 in County View Estates Phase II.

-Virginia P. Richmond to Arnelle Sweatt Adcock, for $340,000, for Lot 5 in Oaks.

-Dimity L. Leath to Diane Olexa, for $900,000, for Lot 21 in Lake Wellington Estates.

-Christopher Allan Glass to Navakara LLC, for $157,000, for Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the property in Section 22, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Chelsea Vest LLC to Elite Acquisitions LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Elite Acquisitions LLC to Olive Tree Homes LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Barbara Foster to James Wendell Cofer, for $590,000, for Lot 52 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Rod Armbrester to Mary Harper Simmons, for $375,000, for Lot 148 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Calvin C. Martin to Scott Allen Smith, for $400,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Stacy Hammock to Stacie Delena Templin, for $330,000, for Lot 640 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

-Dennis Boston to Geoff Reeder, for $15,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Geoff Reeder to Gary Henson, for $15,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Raymond Bradley Tracy to Zane Broadhead, for $249,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Shirley Scott Coggins to Zane Broadhead, for $500,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Brian Brandenberg to Savannah H. Broadhead, for $208,000, for Lot 52 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-Linda R. Day to Grey Gables LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Charles T. White to Rafael Perez, for $759,000, for Lot 142 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-David Tyler Burrus to Travis Michael Sherman, for $367,500, for Lot 1619 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Labs Inc. to Todd Childers Grogan, for $290,000, for Lot 2838 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrective.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Jeremy L. Manning, for $377,000, for Lot 115 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Seth Andrew Mills to George M. Matthews, for $195,000, for Lot 13 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Russell A. Hilyer to Du T. Le, for $249,900, for Lot 527 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Badolsadat M. Wimbish to Caleb Daniel Hoyt, for $270,000, for Lot 109 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kent Pharis Walton, for $359,900, for Lot 335 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Chase Andrew Schroeder to Sandra R. Watson, for $545,000, for Lot 21 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Kasey Reames to Elicia Reames, for $8,000 for Lot 11 in Wyndham Phase Two Brook Forest Addition.

-Salathe Realty 1 LLC to Elias & Sons LLC, for $170,500, for Lot 5 in Lymans Addition to Montevallo.

-Campus No. 124 LLC to City of Pelham, for $10, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

June 26

-Round Too Investments LLC to Robert Connor Farmer, for $300,000, for Lots 2-14, 2-15 and 2-16 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-DAL Properties LLC to Keith G. Sutton, for $544,820, for Lot 2475 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Debra S. Storey to Shauna D. Moore, for $268,000, for Lot 6-85 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Kasey Howard, for $683,738, for Lot 1736 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Damian Fantroy, for $1,233,531, for Lot 1603 in Blackridge Phase 6.

-Annie Eloise Barton to Annie Eloise Barton, for $155,325, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Betty Mitchell to Shelby County, for $20,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Darryl W. Blankenship to Shelby County, for $2,900, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Nancy A. Jeter to Shelby County, for $500, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Tonya L. Jones to Calvin Drew Winfield, for $370,000, for Lot 1010 in Riverchase Country Club 17 Addition.

-Kimberly Lynn Turner to Carolyn Etress Hughes, for $104,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-Brian Keith Hoagland to Sheila Fullenwider, for $485,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-James Randy Jones to James Randy Jones, for $186,000, for Lot 1 in Shelby Shores 1970 Addition.

-Keith C. Nichols to Jan H. Nichols, for $152,450, for Lot 7-258 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-Robert Lawrence Nilsen to Robert Lawrence Nilsen, for $183,500, for Lot 14 in Park Place Third Addition.

-William H. Fargason to Laura Rebekah Dunbar, for $394,189, for Lot 1 in Fargason Family Estates.

-Donald R. and Mary A. Reed Revocable Trust to SRP 119 LLC, for $595,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Office Park.

-Linda B. Waters to John Allen Meadows, for $860,000, for Lot 16 in Greystone Farms North Phase II First Amended Plat.

-Laura Michele Letourneau to Laura Michele Letourneau, for $421,000, for Lot 42 in Courtside at Brook Highland Condominium.

-Sally Cole Vines to Brittany Leigh Rivers, for $330,000, for Lot 421 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Roy D. Ary to Ary Family Living Trust, for $314,600, for Lot 3 in Brookhaven Sector 1.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Grover Larkin Weekley, for $604,000, for Lot 1-510 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Audrey Elaine Wilson to Tonya L. Jones, for $410,000, for Lot 17 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended Map.

-Andrew D. Drake to William Dallas Aldridge, for $260,000, for Lot 80 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Deborah R. Bajalia to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $55,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Dylan Armour to Courtney Hewlett, for $325,000, for Lot 34 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Celeste H. Hill, for $284,400, for Lot 24 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-David R. Mann to Lindsay Dyess, for $240,000, for Lot 199 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Sarah E. McCrory to Honour McDaniel, for $250,000, for Lot 429 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Scott Callahan to Sarah Elizabeth Duncan, for $378,000, for Lot 63 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Keith Armstrong to Jon David Sanford, for $390,700, for Lots 20 and 21 in Waxahatchee Subdivision.

-Paul H. Norman to Adam Townsend, for $570,000, for Lot 3 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hyungsuk Do, for $331,900, for Lot 1367 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Regina D. Hall to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 467 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22 Resurvey of Lots 467 and 468.

-Stephen Randall Dearman to 11 17 Properties LLC, for $102,500, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

June 27

-Brittany Leigh Rivers to William Stephen Sweatt, for $276,000, for Lot 17 in Meadowview Third Sector.

-Centennial Homes LLC to James C. Lee, for $1,320,000, for Lot 3 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Jennifer A. Wolf to Tammy Jacobs, for $559,000, for Lot 86 in Greystone Farm Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Martin Nicole Smith, for $559,900, for Lot 808 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Zachary Smith to David A. Hinshaw, for $416,000, for Lot 7-148 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Greyson Place Neighborhood.

-Coosa Valley Milling Company Inc. to McEwen & Sons LLC, for $367,320, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Quillian P. Hamby to Quillian P. Hamby, for $456,100, for Lot 86 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase III.

-Carolyn Sue Dorris to Carolyn Sue Dorris, for $1,266,270, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Timothy S. Freund to Charles T. Bergob, for $435,000, for Lot 29 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property J. LLC to LeWayne Eugene McGhee, for $257,000, for Lot 201 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II.

-Russ Hampton Bowlin to James Waters, for $519,900, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Bettye Jean Callens to Bettye Jean Callens, for $277,600, for Lot 17 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Joseph R. Thibodeaux to Karsyn G. Jinright, for $140,500, for Lot 1 in Howard Hills Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dan Grattan, for $275,400, for Lot 102 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Edgar Cabrera Tellez, for $279,900, for Lot 18 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to J. Daniel Bowlin, for $447,390, for Lot 103 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Seed 2 Keys LLC to Stacy V. Chiotakis, for $167,000, for Lot 13 in White Oak Manor Subdivision Final Plat Revised.

-Lethea F. Benson to Sonja Michelle Taylor, for $110,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Linda Peeples Jones to Timothy Joe Peeples, for $9,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Pamela Bradley Hendrix, for $788,765, for Lot 1602 in Blackridge Phase 6.

-Amber Davis to Scout Land Group LLC, for $93,500, for property in Section 9, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Amanda Robinson to Don Olive, for $585,000, for Lot 7 in Altadena Bend Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Dusten W. Walker to Andrew D. Drake, for $455,000, for Lot 16 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.

-Carol Elizabeth Mayes to Bernd Mathiske, for $260,000, for Lot 36 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-CF SL Assets 2019 2 LLC to CF SL Assets 2023 1 LLC, for $5,052,100, for Lot 142 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 15 in Park Forest Subdivision Fourth Sector, Lots 107, 166, 167, 169, 170, 176, 177, 178, 179 and 182 in Lexington Parc Sector 3, Lots 135, 136 and 165 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 and Lot 164 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.