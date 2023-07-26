Land transactions for June 28-July 6 Published 10:53 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 28-July 6:

June 28

-Jeremy E. Mitchell to Katie S. Mitchell, for $60,000, for Lot 709 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase One.

-Vicki Godfrey to Christy Greenhalgh, for $787,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Jacob S. Moorer to Ryan Boltman, for $193,878, for Lot 313 in Cambrian Wood Condominiums.

-Debbie A. White to Debbie A. White, for $280,800, for Lot 184 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Knowledge is Power Consulting Group LLC to Qwanswer Demetrice Jones, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Cambriade Park Subdivision Amended Map.

-Juanita Tombrello to Kali E. Svegl, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Wendys of Bowling Green Inc. to O’Malley Hughes Real Estate LLC, for $1,121,690, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Royce W. Ballard to Cody Alan Simmons, for $300,000, for Lot 174 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-William E. Mayfield to William E. Mayfield, for $260,500, for Lot 1615 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.

-Dale B. Stone to J. A. Brown Company LLC, for $299,440, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Oxmoor Land LLC to Paige Bauer, for $100,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Blanch Earl Watkins, for $594,600, for Lot 7 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Mary M. McDill, for $527,900, for Lot 771 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-John Parker to Matthew B. Gregg, for $520,000, for Lot 201 in Woodlands Sectors 2, 4 & 5 Final Plat.

-Christopher L. Horton to Tony R. Fannin, for $300,000, for Lot 19 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Donald Fred Cole, for $489,374, for Lot 513 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 5 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Brian Michael Wright, for $284,600, for Lot 362 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Varonica Denise Jackson, for $254,995, for Lot 21 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Andrew Jordan Shears, for $290,000, for Lot 364 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Benjamin Joseph Grodi, for $546,900, for Lot 741 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

June 29

-Sanford Hatton to Michael K. Morgan, for $162,900, for Lot 104 in Gables.

-Robert P. Durbin to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 26 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Marsha J. Wiggins to Rodrigo Guimaraes Queiroz, for $167,000, for Lot 1309 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Christopher R. Griggs to Robert J. Ward, for $310,000, for Lot 24 in Shelby Farms Subdivision Final Plat.

-Mark A. Wolfe to Gary D. Bell, for $540,000, for Lot 16-08 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Lawrence D. Smelley to 1611 Ridge RD LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 215 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector Amended.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Forrest Eric Hugley, for $331,900, for Lot 1303 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Linda M. Aaron to Elmer Ixcoy, for $340,000, for Lot 11 in Wooddale Second Sector.

-Vivian R. Mora to Vivian R. Mora, for $329,000, for Lot 437 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.

-First United Methodist Church of Pelham to North Alabama United Methodist Foundation Inc., for $2,800,000, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Douglas Eugene Grater to Donald C. Smith, for $412,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Demetra Renae McKitchen to Spartan Invest LLC, for $55,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Aloha Car Wash Company Inc. to Attic Plus Storage IV LLP, for $150,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Krystle Foster Sargent, for $409,620, for Lot 120 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Greenforest Homes LLC to Jeetendra Ahuja, for $510,000, for Lot 407 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Gerald Dee Vick to Rickey Joe Vick, for $110,960, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jeremiah Smith, for $539,900, for Lot 739 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Total Restoration LLC to Matthew W. Angliss, for $376,500, for Lot 10 in Chaparral Second Sector.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 724 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 725 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 723 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Town Buildings Inc. to Jeffrey Cox, for $802,000, for Lot 22-10 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 722 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 721 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Brittany Davis to Lay Lake Boat and TV Storage LLC, for $34,699, for Lot 2 in Jacksons Run.

-1 Brick LLC to Cahaba Drive Office Investments LLC, for $775,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Valley Office Park.

-Michael C. Bailey to Brad Whitehurst, for $408,500, for Lot 71 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Owen Scott Smitherman to Nathan Stamps, for $100,000, for Lot 20 in Lathams Addition to Montevallo.

-Ebony Carter to Sonia G. Collins, for $250,000, for Lot 304 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Owen Scott Smitherman to Nathan Stamps, for $80,000, for Lot 9 in Shaw Villas Phase 2.

-Benjamin Daggett to David E. Simmons, for $365,000, for Lot 54 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Johnny Mack Crim to Stewart Wesley Upshaw, for $355,000, for Lot 114 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-James Darrell Mitchell to Jeffrey Ryan Forstman, for $669,900, for Lot 716 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Tony Howell to Jeffrey S. Sitth, for $205,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Angela Zito Dickerson to Charles Felix Zito, for $296,630, for Lot 345 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Jerry U. Ayres to Jerry U. Ayres, for $325,000, for Lot 31 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

June 30

-SDH Alabama LLC to Bruce Demetris Lee, for $297,465, for Lot 15 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Ramakrishna Sunkari, for $605,509, for Lot 1720 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-John Kenneth Euler to Eliot Walton Brown, for $340,000, for Lot 47 in Altadena Bend Second Sector Amended.

-Ocala Real Estate Holdings AL LLC to Matthew James Carpenter, for $330,000, for Lot 202 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Sarah Cox to Marvin A. Croy, for $350,000, for Lot 31 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to William Joseph Davis, for $321,900, for Lot 100 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Ryan N. Connell to Scott J. Heald, for $910,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Richard Thomas Gory to Richard Thomas Gory, for $1,300,000, for Lot 525 in Greystone Legacy 5th Sector Phase II.

-Zachary Hval to Russell W. Hamrac, for $389,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Linda Henderson Davis, for $301,750, for Lot 21 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Westervelt Company to Highpointe 41 LLC, for $1,230,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jeffrey A. Howard to Rachel Margaret Bouley, for $230,000, for Lot 635 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kelvin P. Gomez Ramirez, for $309,900, for Lot 21-40 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Judy C. Kellum to Anne Kellum Lugar, for $317,350, for Lot 25 in Walters Cove Subdivision First Sector.

-Shirley Hall to Austin Henley, for $257,000, for Lot 133 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1.

-Stacey Boutwell to Stacey Boutwell, for $10,000, for Lot 85 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-D. Brian Barham to Dustin Merkle, for $425,000, for Lot 3 in Meadowridge.

-Daniel Geoffrey Hewett to James Kent Dawson, for $415,000, for Lot 7-184 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Randall A. Phillips to Michael Royce Hamilton, for $210,000, for Lot 65 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ramiro Fernandez Valdes, for $317,613, for Lot 6 in Yellow Leaf Farms 2010 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jake Daley, for $296,900, for Lot 101 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Ryan E. Duffner to Cottingham Living Trust, for $345,000, for Lot 14 in Edenton a Condominium.

-Jeff Price to Joseph Fulmer, for $234,900, for Lot 36 in Midridge Village Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Audrey M. Stubbs, for $235,000, for Lot 171 in Cambrian Wood Condominiums.

-Warren Davis to Richard Macon, for $46,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Clough Living Trust to Bryan Goldman, for $450,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Valley Ranchettes Subdivision.

-Rebecca Hopper Dix to Randall Aaron Phillips, for $269,900, for Lot 13 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-Jayson Shaw to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, for $555,000, for Lot 309 in Woodlands Sector 3.

-American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Matthew V. Maxey, for $555,000, for Lot 309 in Woodlands Sector 3.

-Dustin Andrew Harrelson to JVN Real Estate LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 31 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Bobby Mike Nolen to Andrew Ryan Nolen, for $200,000, for Lot 44 in Selkirk Subdivision Phase IV.

-Clint Harding Nicholson to Clint Harding Nicholson, for $227,570, for Lot 1 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-John Allen Christian to Fredrick L. Standfield, for $1,010,000, for Lot 10 in St. Charles at Greystone.

-Blake McBee to Lawrence A. Grant, for $27,500, for Lot 1 in R. F. Tidmore Property.

-Quincy Williams to Kwarteng Timiya Nolan, for $639,900, for Lot 27 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Tiffany Daniels to Sarah Elizabeth Kelly Cornett, for $645,000, for Lot 1011 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase 1.

-Alyson Silverman to William Wendell Plyler, for $500,000, for Lot 2414 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-John T. Kennedy to Hunter Keith Lodge, for $218,000, for Lot 5 in Farris Smith Subdivision Resurvey.

-Jared Properties to John Scism, for $54,000, for Lot 2 in Brynleigh Estates 3rd Sector Phase I.

-Carla Jordan to Chad Hendrix, for $465,000, for Lot 46 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Hue L. Burton to Debbie Deegan, for $145,200, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Donna Prater to Arthur Franklin Lee, for $165,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Jerrold C. Stamps to Alan Cole Moncrief, for $92,500, for Lot 5 in Cedars.

-Adrian M. Hodges to Danny Wayne Sample, for $245,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeanette D. Devenny to Karen Devenny McCollum, for $290,000, for Lot 37 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Laura L. Pancoast to William J. Church, for $942,500, for Lot 51 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-JRP Properties LLC to Ryan Acton, for $250,000, for Lot 55 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector.

-Patricia Sue Cissell to Carline Brown, for $382,500, for Lot 117 in Beaumont Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Nikol Kristina Jones to David Lee Maddox, for $310,000, for Lot 344 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Justin Collier to Alex Usher, for $347,500, for Lot 7-54 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

July 3

-Mary Tina Castello to Patricia V. Raymond, for $316,500, for Lot 13 in Southlake Townhomes.

-Doris Still Sankey to Patricia S. Cissell, for $355,000, for Lot 7-93 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Miranda Lynn Ballenger to Robert Clay Kelley, for $260,000, for Lot 47 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Lauri M. Williams DMD LLC to 2323 Moody Parkway LLC, for $1,100,000, for Lot 15 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Keith Black to Steven C. Rhodes, for $275,000, for Lot 3 in Polo Crossings Sector One.

-Teresa McBeth-Smith to Monica N. Johnson, for $488,900, for Lot 2 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 1 through 12.

-RAS LLC to Jason S. Lhoste, for $29,000, for Lot 25 in Meadowlark.

-Calera Retail Management LLC to Floz 3 Investments LLC, for $1,525,000, for Lot 6 in WalMart Supercenter #3271.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert Michael Bellanca, for $469,700, for Lot 22 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Paige Littlefield Langston to Christopher R. Loving, for $250,000, for Lot 16 in Hamlet Second Sector.

-Brad Ward to Laney J. Gilmer, for $290,000, for Lot 6-10 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Lucas Scott, for $401,400, for Lot 336 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kimberly Ackermann Fynan, for $292,400, for Lot 70 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Youssef Elnahas, for $308,850, for Lot 21-44 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Lynette Kramer to Amy Becnel, for $220,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joseph Green to Kaitlin Thomas, for $186,000, for Lot 20 in Birmingham Junction.

July 5

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sherryn L. Holtzclaw, for $438,238, for Lot 220 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-John B. Douglas to Eric Benjamin Quick, for $335,000, for Lot 25 in Wagon Trace.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David L. Miller, for $604,617, for Lot 609 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tyneshia L. Hairston, for $535,428, for Lot 222 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes and Communities LLC to James Clark Haug, for $294,900, for Lot 181 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2.

-Lezley Parish to JDV 2009 Investments LLC, for $355,000, for property in Section 20, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Lawrence Allen Smith to CCCM Properties LLC, for $285,000, for Lot 9 in Stonehaven Second Addition.

-Ana Karen Nunez to Cynthia M. Hilbrich, for $224,900, for Lot 59 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-J. Randall Pitts to Toby W. Malbec, for $550,650, for Lot 16 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Loucindia A. Isbell to Loucindia A. Isbell, for $176,200, for Lot 11 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Talles M. Borges to Edgar A. Tharpe, for $368,000, for Lot 125 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Joseph S. Heckel to Wayne Beard, for $696,500, for Lot 520 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Cadence Bank to Lunko Realty LLC, for $5,060, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Yolanda D. Jones to Herman Purnell, for $6,600, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Rami Gerassi to Madison Knox, for $227,777, for Lot 227 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Clifton T. Culpepper to Daniel Warren, for $270,000, for Lot 5 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.

-Diana Marie Sprayberry to James Pitts, for $332,000, for Lot 11 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Dottie Pate Estock to Adam Charles Erhart, for $279,000, for Lot 4 in 1974 Addition of Shelby Shores Phase II.

-Maxena Home Builders LLC to Diana Marie Sprayberry, for $484,000, for Lot 1 in Thompson Subdivision.

-Marshall Putnam to Colin J. Feather, for $550,000, for Lot 16-34 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Thomas Leonelli to Douglas A. Moore, for $224,500, for ot 1802 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Kathleen R. Gamble to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $198,200, for Lot 108 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ryan Miller, for $299,850, for Lot 342 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-John D. Dicicco to Jessica Lynn Atchison, for $230,000, for Lot 1012 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Gerald B. Merin, for $637,931, for Lot 1721 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Jovette Johnson to Kaitlyn R. Rickels, for $355,000, for Lot 94 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Elizabeth Ann Lindsey to Nikol Kristina Jones, for $465,000, for Lot 233 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Cedar Alejandro Gonzalez Lopez to Carol Long, for $334,000, for Lot 2125 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Janet Marie Albright to Michael Yeboah, for $330,000, for Lot 4-102 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

July 6

-Andrew D. Reid to Angel Laurens Evans, for $325,000, for Lot 209 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-john G. Allison to Trenton Higgingbotham, for $360,000, for Lot 86 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Jesse M. Lejeune to Kristi Ann Lelugas, for $430,000, for Lot 28 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Earl S. Parker to William Heath Sapp, for $310,000, for Lot 24 in Kinsale Garden Homes 3rd Sector.

-Richard Andrew Beiswenger to David Kandel Arnold, for $568,000, for Lot 350 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Suzanne G. Challiss to Jake Chen, for $395,500, for Lot 23 in Oaks.

-Mavis Southeast LLC to 585 North Avenue LLLP, for $2,654,867, for Lot 2 in Crossroads Northeast Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.

-Jonathan A. Todd to Ricky Chancellor, for $365,000, for Lot 12 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Final Plat.

-David K. Kendrick to Mary McLeroy, for $670,000, for Lot 2034 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-Christopher Wheeler to Victor Abraham Martinez Garcia, for $267,000, for Lot 313 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-John E. Johnson to Jose Zambrano Sanchez, for $145,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Deninson Torrealba to Skylar Brunson Helling, for $165,000, for Lot 11 in McMillens Subdivision.

-Casey Joiner to Covenant Building LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 15 in Parkers Subdivision.

-Daniel Decker to Tony Tobias, for $375,000, for Lot 115 in Willow Oaks.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Dannon Appleyard, for $293,000, for Lot 30 in Lokeys Landing Phase II.

-Peggy Dyer to Glenda D. Goicochea, for $147,000, for Lot 1 in Whitfield Subdivision.

-Madge C. Carter to Elizabeth Cain Bryan, for $320,000, for Lot 1 in Walters Cove Second Sector.

-James C. Shackelford to George W. Blanks, for $350,000, for Lot 9 in Shelby Forest Estates.

-Orlando N. Rosa to Garrett Peppers, for $215,000, for Lot 50 in Cambrian Ridge.