Marriages for June 16-30
Published 10:35 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from June 16-30:
-Noah MacLeod Adkins and Emma Jane Knott.
-Sara Barlow Price and Michael David Norrell.
-Barnes Ray Bankston and Michaela Danae Hancock.
-Morgan Lane Thom and Morgan Pierce Kuhn.
-William Keith Glasscock and Jordan Ashlyn Stephens.
-Herman Jones, III, and Shameka S. Betts.
-Nicholas Cain Puckett and Alex Elizabeth Bemis.
-Jeremy Paul Evans Aldape and Briana Alysia Rogers.
-Kellie Rene Carter and James Blake Stallings.
-Marcia Kay Lancaster and Bruce Lee Cromer.
-Derek Jeffery Lamanna and Nohella Gisselle Inestroza.
-Kevin Dewayne Degginger and April Rene Gibson.
-Shelley Knox Rehberg and Gregory Ross Selman.
-Lauren Massa Burks and Michael Tyler Fraebel.
-Christian Davis Quintanilla and Daniel Micheal Parker.
-Alton Keith Sims and Ashley Ranae Knight.
-Matthew Ryan Johnson and Melissa June Sammy.
-James Christian Crocker and Ramona Irene Spurlin.
-David George Henri Devries, III, and Courtney Jordan Sands.
-Christopher Charles Miller and Rachael Alice Kenny.
-Mark Jason Bradley and Andrea Parsons McCay.
-Ross Stephen Quigley and Bailey Alanya Bailey.
-Nadir Kalubhai Charania and Tamanna Hajiyani.
-Landon Layton Waldrop and Angel Lynn Maddox.
-Severo Gonzalez Hernandez and Aurora Georgina Briones.
-Johanna Lea Colbert and Curtis Jay Engstrom.
-Lindsey Blaine Downs and David Wesley Albritton.
-Madelyn Jean Dumm and Jose Miguel Guardado Aguilar.
-Jon Sullivan Sumner and Mckenzie Paige McClain.
-Amar Eugene McIntosh and Zoie Elizabeth McCain.
-Christine Frances Epps and Adam Nicholas Shaw.
-Jubilee Alesha Taylor and Luke Jared Gibby.
-Jakira Nola Carmil Thomas Harvey and Jamiracle India Morris.
-Thomas Bryson Dillard and Katelyn Marie Rosato.
-Sidney Elizabeth Mason and Jordan Tyler Fitzgerald.
-Caylie Montana Irby and Robert Christopher Albright, Jr.
-William Kencaid Jones and Jessica Erin Renfrow.
-Joshua Chandler Thompson and Sarah Beth Angell.
-Heath Hinds Bartlett and Tonya Sue Carroll.
-George Albert Gardner and Christina Lynn Honaker.
-Chelsea Lynn Hallmann and William Skyler and Fowler.
-Clarence Murray, Jr., and Tiash Monique Maynard.
-Holly Nicole Newsome and Rafael David Caballero, III.
-Andrew James Cheyne Amy Michelle Fisher.
-Zachary Clinton Devore and Sarah Frances Cahela.
-Harry Fred Leonard, III, and Kately Brooke Ralls.
-Caleb David Puckett and Claire Elizabeth Brantley.
-Michael D. Cook, Jr., and Amberly Kristen Pipkin.
-James David Griffith, Jr., and Alyssa Teresa Johnson.
-Phillip Shannon Godwin and April Lynne McWhorter.
-Gary Lynn Rowell and Jayne Melody Davis.
-William Bryan Bagley and Jana May Wittenauer.
-Teresa Sides Shuttlesworth and Lyman Keith Shuttlesworth.
-Steven Ray Eddy and Andrea Calhoun Burchman.
-Bianca Maria Caton and Mitchell Blane Bishop.
-Curtlynn Allen Mattison and Parker Joseph McWhorter.
-Jonathan Badley Hobby and Jessica Freeman Martin.
-Emily Rose Hager and Joshua Andrew Bohn.
-Stephen Barry Dyer and Anna Elizabeth Zinninger.
-James Edwin Banks and Andrea Karrh Fraser.
-Jimmy Lyn White and Barbie Patrice Demotte.
-Toby Shannon Ruston and Ericka Goncalves De Paula.
-Lindsay Diane Jennings and Ugochukwu Danjuma Ezekwe.