Marriages for June 16-30 Published 10:35 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from June 16-30:

-Noah MacLeod Adkins and Emma Jane Knott.

-Sara Barlow Price and Michael David Norrell.

-Barnes Ray Bankston and Michaela Danae Hancock.

-Morgan Lane Thom and Morgan Pierce Kuhn.

-William Keith Glasscock and Jordan Ashlyn Stephens.

-Herman Jones, III, and Shameka S. Betts.

-Nicholas Cain Puckett and Alex Elizabeth Bemis.

-Jeremy Paul Evans Aldape and Briana Alysia Rogers.

-Kellie Rene Carter and James Blake Stallings.

-Marcia Kay Lancaster and Bruce Lee Cromer.

-Derek Jeffery Lamanna and Nohella Gisselle Inestroza.

-Kevin Dewayne Degginger and April Rene Gibson.

-Shelley Knox Rehberg and Gregory Ross Selman.

-Lauren Massa Burks and Michael Tyler Fraebel.

-Christian Davis Quintanilla and Daniel Micheal Parker.

-Alton Keith Sims and Ashley Ranae Knight.

-Matthew Ryan Johnson and Melissa June Sammy.

-James Christian Crocker and Ramona Irene Spurlin.

-David George Henri Devries, III, and Courtney Jordan Sands.

-Christopher Charles Miller and Rachael Alice Kenny.

-Mark Jason Bradley and Andrea Parsons McCay.

-Ross Stephen Quigley and Bailey Alanya Bailey.

-Nadir Kalubhai Charania and Tamanna Hajiyani.

-Landon Layton Waldrop and Angel Lynn Maddox.

-Severo Gonzalez Hernandez and Aurora Georgina Briones.

-Johanna Lea Colbert and Curtis Jay Engstrom.

-Lindsey Blaine Downs and David Wesley Albritton.

-Madelyn Jean Dumm and Jose Miguel Guardado Aguilar.

-Jon Sullivan Sumner and Mckenzie Paige McClain.

-Amar Eugene McIntosh and Zoie Elizabeth McCain.

-Christine Frances Epps and Adam Nicholas Shaw.

-Jubilee Alesha Taylor and Luke Jared Gibby.

-Jakira Nola Carmil Thomas Harvey and Jamiracle India Morris.

-Thomas Bryson Dillard and Katelyn Marie Rosato.

-Sidney Elizabeth Mason and Jordan Tyler Fitzgerald.

-Caylie Montana Irby and Robert Christopher Albright, Jr.

-William Kencaid Jones and Jessica Erin Renfrow.

-Joshua Chandler Thompson and Sarah Beth Angell.

-Heath Hinds Bartlett and Tonya Sue Carroll.

-George Albert Gardner and Christina Lynn Honaker.

-Chelsea Lynn Hallmann and William Skyler and Fowler.

-Clarence Murray, Jr., and Tiash Monique Maynard.

-Holly Nicole Newsome and Rafael David Caballero, III.

-Andrew James Cheyne Amy Michelle Fisher.

-Zachary Clinton Devore and Sarah Frances Cahela.

-Harry Fred Leonard, III, and Kately Brooke Ralls.

-Caleb David Puckett and Claire Elizabeth Brantley.

-Michael D. Cook, Jr., and Amberly Kristen Pipkin.

-James David Griffith, Jr., and Alyssa Teresa Johnson.

-Phillip Shannon Godwin and April Lynne McWhorter.

-Gary Lynn Rowell and Jayne Melody Davis.

-William Bryan Bagley and Jana May Wittenauer.

-Teresa Sides Shuttlesworth and Lyman Keith Shuttlesworth.

-Steven Ray Eddy and Andrea Calhoun Burchman.

-Bianca Maria Caton and Mitchell Blane Bishop.

-Curtlynn Allen Mattison and Parker Joseph McWhorter.

-Jonathan Badley Hobby and Jessica Freeman Martin.

-Emily Rose Hager and Joshua Andrew Bohn.

-Stephen Barry Dyer and Anna Elizabeth Zinninger.

-James Edwin Banks and Andrea Karrh Fraser.

-Jimmy Lyn White and Barbie Patrice Demotte.

-Toby Shannon Ruston and Ericka Goncalves De Paula.

-Lindsay Diane Jennings and Ugochukwu Danjuma Ezekwe.