Municipal police reports for July 1-11 Published 10:59 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1-11:

Alabaster

July 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Stolen was an iPhone 14 Pro valued at $1,000.

-Alias writ of arrest – FTA operating vehicle without insurance and alias writ of arrest – driving while license revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $38.60.

-FTA (speeding) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Trespassing notice from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (residence/home).

July 4

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Kensington Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (service/gas station). Recovered was a vehicle; Mitsubishi and Methamphetamine valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen was cash, cigs and a lighter valued at $65.

-Alias warrant FTA and capias warrant theft of property 3rd from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Damaged was a Chevy Silverado valued at $250.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was alcohol six cases of Budweiser beer valued at $128.88.

-Failure to comply with court orders from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of Treymor Lake Court.

July 5

-Information only from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 119 and 13th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 Block of Hickory Hills (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from property surrounding Sherman Holland Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Applegate Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a fuse and pipes valued at $350.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Maplewood Trail.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home).

July 6

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 3rd Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.

-Alias writ FTA/operating vehicle without insurance and alias writ FTA/driving while license suspended from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Resisting arrest and possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Star View Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk.). Recovered was a glass pipe and 1 gram of marijuana.

July 7

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Thoroughbred Lane.

-Theft of property 3rd shoplifting from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $2,165.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Allen Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

July 8

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

July 9

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Independence Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. Highway 31 and Ozley Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 35.60 grams of marijuana and a grinder with marijuana residue.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home). Recovered was 1.17 grams of marijuana.

Helena

July 2

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Dog incident from Briddlewood Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Seattle Slew Drive.

July 3

-Bail jumping second degree from the Vestavia Hills Police Department – 1000 Block of Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Manowar Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 and Cunningham Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment and domestic violence 3rd degree – criminal mischief 3rd from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Blockof Old Cahaba.

July 4

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1500 from County Road 52.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Shelby County Jail – 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from Amy Lane.

-Miscellaneous from County Road 52.

July 5

-Domestic incident from Roy Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Rock Hampton Circle.

July 6

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.

July 7

-Menacing and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) from Rockhampton Circle.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco from the 5700 Block of Highway 251.

-Miscellaneous from Penhale Park.

-Bail jumping second degree from the Helena Police Department.

July 8

-Public lewdness and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from West Trestle Way.

-Death investigation from Lakeridge Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Pup Run.

Montevallo

July 1

-Information only from Highway 119 (residence/home).

July 3

-Domestic incident from Spring Creek Road (residence/home).

July 4

-Information only from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage).

-Property damage from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a driver side bumper dent valued at $150.

July 5

-Information only from Union Loop (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Main Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a Ford Focus and a Honda CRV valued at $501.

July 6

-Menacing – aggravated assault from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

July 7

-Information only from County Road 219 (residence/home).

July 8

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Fairview Circle (residence/home). Recovered was marijuana 18 grams; clear bag of marijuana, 10mm Black and Tan PF45 Polymer8a Inc., 33 round magazine and 15 round magazine with two 10mm rounds valued at $152.

July 9

-Information only from Pilgrim Lane (other/unknown).

July 11

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Found property from Main Street (government/public building).

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less and forgery – passing counterfeit object from Alabama Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was an ACE Best RLRJ WFRM 4×3/8, ACE Best BLRJ W4x3/8 2 pack and $100 valued at $112.58.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from University Park (residence/home).

Pelham

July 3

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Sugar Drive.

July 4

-Unauthorized use of vehicle fro Chandabrook Drive.

-Assault from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

July 5

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Property damage from Perthshire Way.

July 6

-Animal problems from Highway 11.

-Domestic violence from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Theft of vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Crosscreek Trail.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 North.

July 7

-Civil dispute from Bishop Circle.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Chandawood Circle.

-Criminal mischief from Pelham Parkway.

July 8

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft of vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

July 9

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft of vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Civil dispute from David Drive.

-Supplement from Admin Drive.

-Supplement from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.