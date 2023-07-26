Municipal police reports for June 1-July 2 Published 10:43 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-July 2:

Alabaster

June 26

-Burglary second degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 400 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $500. Damaged was a white door and window valued at $650.

-Driving without obtaining a driver’s license from the 100 Block of 20th Street South, Irondale.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $42.31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $39.47.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $152.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Railroad Street (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the windshield of a black Toyota Sienna valued at $500.

-Disorderly conduct from the 700 Block of Crider Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $69.96.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Southwood Trail.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

June 27

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Trail (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $138.66.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive (residence/home). Stolen was lawn/yard/garden equipment valued at $3,499.

-Menacing from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive. Recovered were Springfield firearms.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was automobiles; passenger door valued at $100.

-Alias/improper lights and alias/driving while license revoked from the 700 Block of 5th Avenue SE.

-Alias warrant/theft of property 4th from the 700 Block of Highway 31.

June 28

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street (restaurant). Damaged was a front passenger side fender of a red Hyundai Sonata valued at $0.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue.

-Domestic incident and property damage from the 1000 Block of King Charles Court. Damaged was a front doorway hinge valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $163.50.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only form the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Found property from Highway 119 and 1st Street SW. Recovered were tools valued at $300.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane.

June 29

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Silverstone Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Public intoxication from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

June 30

-Abandoned vehicle from Jimmy Gould Drive.

-Property damage from Jimmy Gould Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of Treymoor Lake Court (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $299.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $406.96.

-Alias/drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.

-Alias writ of arrest (FTA speeding) and alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without first obtaining a drivers license) from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only (found property) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered was a wallet credit/debit cards valued at $0.

July 1

-Information only from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Jimmy Gould Drive and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Ford F150 King Ranch valued at $1.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $53.70.

July 2

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sunset Trail.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $129.05.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $261.25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Damaged were windows valued at $300.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 900 Block of Highway 119 (restaurant).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Pacific Drive.

Calera

June 5

-Domestic incident from the 13900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

-Agency assist – recovery of stolen property from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2000 Block of Highway 84.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

June 6

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

June 7

-Incident – run away juvenile from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Assault third degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, use, sale, etc. of synthetic urine or urine additive from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-MVC from the 1400 Block of 7th Avenue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.

June 8

-Stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC form the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

June 9

-Information only from the 300 Block of Highway 89.

-MVC from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.

-MVC from the 200 Block of O’Neal Drive.

-Property damage – private property MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – second degree – criminal mischief 1st from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Found property – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

June 10

-MVC from the entrance ramp of Interstate 65 northbound exit 231.

-Incident – incident report from the 6000 Block of Spring Creek Road.

June 11

-MVC from Interstate 65.

-MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.

-Theft of property second degree from the 3700 Block of County Road 86.

-Information only – information only/assault from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

June 12

-Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Ordinance 3-23 – permitting dogs to run at large form the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.

-MVC form the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 500 Block of Highway 304.

-Attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, exceeding reasonable road speed, lane change without proper signal and improper pass on right from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

June 13

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

-Miscellaneous from Calera.

-MVC form the 5200 Block of Highway 70.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

June 14

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Domestic incident from Rolling Hills Loop Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Private property MVC from the 40 Block of Green Acres.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

June 15

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 90 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.

June 16

-Incident – incident/mental health from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Found property from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.

June 17

-MVC from the 1100 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle, theft third degree – credit cards and fraudulent use of credit/debit cards from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

June 18

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-MVC from the 1600 Block of 9th Street.

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

June 19

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Agency assist from the 700 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

June 20

-MVC from the 600 Block of County Road 95.

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Agency assist – agency assist – felony DWR from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Waterstone Drive.

-Dissemination/display of child pornography from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – third degree – assault from the 1300 Block of Highway 201.

June 21

-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Highway 304.

-Forgery second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC for the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Theft 4th shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Theft 4th shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

June 22

-MVC from the 1600 Block of 9th Street.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Commercial Park Circle.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Village Trail.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

June 23

-MVC from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 16th Street.

June 24

-MVC from the 2400 Block of 16th Street.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card from the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 1100 Block of Garnet Drive.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.

June 25

-Aggravated child abuse from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of 14th Street.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from Calera.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Agency assist – property damage fromthe 400 Block of 19th Street.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1400 Block of Wooten Spring Road.

-Domestic incident – altercation from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8600 Block of Highway 31.

Columbiana

June 1

-Public intoxication and RA resisting arrest from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

June 2

-Info – information only – dog complaint from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.

June 5

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Looney Road.

-Domestic – simple assault – family.

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 200 Block of Looney Road.

June 6

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

June 7

-Info – information only – DHR report from the 2000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

June 8

-Info – information only – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.

June 9

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-FUCC Fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 1st degree, methamphetamine – possession and PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia from the 700 Block of Cody Lane.

-DI – death investigation from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

June 10

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 40 Block of Valentine Circle.

June 11

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

June 13

-Damage to property from the 200 Block of Mildred Street.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 1200 Block of Highway 47 South.

June 14

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – no seat belt from Highway 31 and Simmsville Road, Alabaster.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County Jail.

June 15

-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of East College Street.

-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 1600 Block of Higwhay 47.

June 17

-FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – drive while suspended from Shelby County and Chilton County Line.

June 18

-Theft of property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Fugitive from justice from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

June 19

-Info – trespass warning from the 200 Block of West College Street.

June 20

-FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – speeding from Calera Police Department.

June 22

-Property damage – MVA vehicle vs. deer from the 900 Block of Ferry Road.

June 23

-Info – information only – missing person report from the 1300 Block of Highway 47 South.

June 24

-Info – information only – abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

June 25

-Info – information only – domestic incident from the 700 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

June 26

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

June 27

-FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd, FTA – drive while suspended and FTA – illegal possession of prescription from the 1900 Block of Highway 31.

June 28

-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – operating without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

June 29

-Info – information only – theft report from the 200 Block of Columbiana Sqaure.

June 30

-FTA – expired tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Sex offense – possession of child pornography from the 30 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Domestic violence – criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

Helena

June 25

-Domestic incident from Saint Charles Drive.

-Accidental overdose from Jenkins Circle.

June 26

-Harassing communications from the 2000 BLock of Bridlewood Drive.

-Miscellaneous from West Trestle Way.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Dearing Downs Drive.

-Domestic incident from Buckingham Place.

June 27

-Domestic incident from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.

June 29

-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Rockhampton Circle.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 1600 Block of Old Cahaba Court.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Sports Complex Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 93.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.

June 30

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.

-Recovered property from the 4700 Block of Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of County Road 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

Montevallo

June 29

-Property damage from Middle Street (highway/street). Damaged was a trailer and a light pole valued at $8,500.

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).

Pelham

June 6

-Miscellaneous from Valleydale Road.

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.

-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Fraud from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Fight from Oliver Street.

June 7

-Juvenile runaway from Huntmaster Lane.

-Forgery from Admin Drive.

-Sex offense from Green Park South.

June 8

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Applegate Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.

June 9

-Leaving the scene of an accident from County Services Drive.

June 10

-Mental person from Cahaba Manor Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

June 11

-Animal bite from Green Wing Circle.

-Domestic violence from Amphitheater Road.

June 12

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Green Park South.

-Theft from Commerce Blvd.

-Domestic violence from Ivy Circle.

June 13

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

June 14

-Traffic stop from Walker Way.

-Burglary from Keeneland.

June 15

-Property damage from Parker Drive.

-Animal problem from Kilkerran Lane.

-Property damage from County Services Drive.

-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.

-Public assist from Canyon Trail.

-Property damage from Highway 11 and Highway 52 East.

-Suspicious person/situation from Biship Circle.

-Property damage from Kings Crest Lane.

June 16

-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Huntley Apartments.

-Welfare check from Sugar Drive.

-Public assist from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

June 17

-Harassing communications from Bishop Circle.

-Harassing communications from Bishop Circle.

-Property damage from Caliston Way.

-Domestic violence from King Valley Road.

June 18

-Civil dispute from Meadow View Circle.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

June 19

-Theft from Lee Street.

-Fraud from Houston Drive.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Circle.

-Theft from Heather Ridge.

-Property damage from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Domestic violence from Helena Road.

June 20

-Miscellaneous from Valleyview Road.

June 21

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 South.

June 22

-Public assist from Admin Drive.

-Harassment from Chase Creek Circle.

June 23

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Green Park South.

-Fraud from Chase Creek Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Fawn Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Fight from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

June 24

-Miscellaneous from Oak Mountain State Park.

-Fraud from Helena Road.

June 25

-Drugs – pros def from Wildewood Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Bishop Circle.

-Assault from Keystone Court.

-Harassing communications from Green Park South.

June 26

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft – vehicle from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Administrative from Admin Drive.

-Identity theft from Chase Creek Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Oliver Street.

June 27

-Criminal mischief from Green Park South.

-Found property from Indian Lake Drive.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Amphitheater Road.

June 28

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Juvenile Probation from Pelham Parkway.

June 29

-Drugs – pros def from Highway 52 East.

-Harassing communications from David Green Road. Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Public assist from Highway 68 East.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

June 30

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Public assist from Green Park South.

-Drugs from Interstate 65 South.

-Suspicious person/situation from Pelham Parkway.

July 1

-Property damage from Valleyview Road.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Holland Lakes Drive North.