Municipal police reports for June 1-July 2
Published 10:43 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-July 2:
Alabaster
June 26
-Burglary second degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 400 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $500. Damaged was a white door and window valued at $650.
-Driving without obtaining a driver’s license from the 100 Block of 20th Street South, Irondale.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $42.31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $39.47.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $152.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Railroad Street (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the windshield of a black Toyota Sienna valued at $500.
-Disorderly conduct from the 700 Block of Crider Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $69.96.
-Information only from the 900 Block of Southwood Trail.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
June 27
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Trail (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $138.66.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive (residence/home). Stolen was lawn/yard/garden equipment valued at $3,499.
-Menacing from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive. Recovered were Springfield firearms.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was automobiles; passenger door valued at $100.
-Alias/improper lights and alias/driving while license revoked from the 700 Block of 5th Avenue SE.
-Alias warrant/theft of property 4th from the 700 Block of Highway 31.
June 28
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street (restaurant). Damaged was a front passenger side fender of a red Hyundai Sonata valued at $0.
-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue.
-Domestic incident and property damage from the 1000 Block of King Charles Court. Damaged was a front doorway hinge valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $163.50.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only form the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Found property from Highway 119 and 1st Street SW. Recovered were tools valued at $300.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane.
June 29
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Old Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Silverstone Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).
-Public intoxication from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
June 30
-Abandoned vehicle from Jimmy Gould Drive.
-Property damage from Jimmy Gould Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of Treymoor Lake Court (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $299.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $406.96.
-Alias/drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.
-Alias writ of arrest (FTA speeding) and alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without first obtaining a drivers license) from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.
-Information only (found property) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered was a wallet credit/debit cards valued at $0.
July 1
-Information only from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Property damage from Jimmy Gould Drive and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Ford F150 King Ranch valued at $1.
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $53.70.
July 2
-Information only from the 100 Block of Sunset Trail.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $129.05.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $261.25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Damaged were windows valued at $300.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 900 Block of Highway 119 (restaurant).
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Pacific Drive.
Calera
June 5
-Domestic incident from the 13900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
-Agency assist – recovery of stolen property from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 2000 Block of Highway 84.
-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
June 6
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
June 7
-Incident – run away juvenile from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Assault third degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, use, sale, etc. of synthetic urine or urine additive from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.
-MVC from the 1400 Block of 7th Avenue.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.
June 8
-Stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC form the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
June 9
-Information only from the 300 Block of Highway 89.
-MVC from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.
-MVC from the 200 Block of O’Neal Drive.
-Property damage – private property MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – second degree – criminal mischief 1st from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Found property – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
June 10
-MVC from the entrance ramp of Interstate 65 northbound exit 231.
-Incident – incident report from the 6000 Block of Spring Creek Road.
June 11
-MVC from Interstate 65.
-MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.
-Theft of property second degree from the 3700 Block of County Road 86.
-Information only – information only/assault from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
June 12
-Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Ordinance 3-23 – permitting dogs to run at large form the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.
-MVC form the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 500 Block of Highway 304.
-Attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, exceeding reasonable road speed, lane change without proper signal and improper pass on right from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
June 13
-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.
-Miscellaneous from Calera.
-MVC form the 5200 Block of Highway 70.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
June 14
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Domestic incident from Rolling Hills Loop Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Private property MVC from the 40 Block of Green Acres.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
June 15
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 90 Block of Clearbrook Lane.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.
June 16
-Incident – incident/mental health from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Found property from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.
June 17
-MVC from the 1100 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle, theft third degree – credit cards and fraudulent use of credit/debit cards from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
June 18
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-MVC from the 1600 Block of 9th Street.
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
June 19
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
-Agency assist from the 700 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.
June 20
-MVC from the 600 Block of County Road 95.
-Duty to give information and render aid from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Agency assist – agency assist – felony DWR from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Waterstone Drive.
-Dissemination/display of child pornography from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence – third degree – assault from the 1300 Block of Highway 201.
June 21
-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Highway 304.
-Forgery second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC for the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Theft 4th shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.
-Theft 4th shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
June 22
-MVC from the 1600 Block of 9th Street.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Commercial Park Circle.
-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Village Trail.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
June 23
-MVC from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 16th Street.
June 24
-MVC from the 2400 Block of 16th Street.
-Illegal possession credit/debit card from the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.
-Public intoxication from the 1100 Block of Garnet Drive.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.
June 25
-Aggravated child abuse from the 100 Block of Robin Street.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Property damage from the 500 Block of 14th Street.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from Calera.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Agency assist – property damage fromthe 400 Block of 19th Street.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1400 Block of Wooten Spring Road.
-Domestic incident – altercation from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8600 Block of Highway 31.
Columbiana
June 1
-Public intoxication and RA resisting arrest from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.
June 2
-Info – information only – dog complaint from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.
June 5
-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Looney Road.
-Domestic – simple assault – family.
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 200 Block of Looney Road.
June 6
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
June 7
-Info – information only – DHR report from the 2000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
June 8
-Info – information only – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.
June 9
-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-FUCC Fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 1st degree, methamphetamine – possession and PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia from the 700 Block of Cody Lane.
-DI – death investigation from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
June 10
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 40 Block of Valentine Circle.
June 11
-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
June 13
-Damage to property from the 200 Block of Mildred Street.
-SSA – safe streets act from the 1200 Block of Highway 47 South.
June 14
-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – no seat belt from Highway 31 and Simmsville Road, Alabaster.
-Failure to appear from Shelby County Jail.
June 15
-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of East College Street.
-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 1600 Block of Higwhay 47.
June 17
-FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – drive while suspended from Shelby County and Chilton County Line.
June 18
-Theft of property from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Fugitive from justice from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
June 19
-Info – trespass warning from the 200 Block of West College Street.
June 20
-FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – speeding from Calera Police Department.
June 22
-Property damage – MVA vehicle vs. deer from the 900 Block of Ferry Road.
June 23
-Info – information only – missing person report from the 1300 Block of Highway 47 South.
June 24
-Info – information only – abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
June 25
-Info – information only – domestic incident from the 700 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.
June 26
-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
June 27
-FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd, FTA – drive while suspended and FTA – illegal possession of prescription from the 1900 Block of Highway 31.
June 28
-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – operating without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
June 29
-Info – information only – theft report from the 200 Block of Columbiana Sqaure.
June 30
-FTA – expired tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Sex offense – possession of child pornography from the 30 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
-Domestic violence – criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
Helena
June 25
-Domestic incident from Saint Charles Drive.
-Accidental overdose from Jenkins Circle.
June 26
-Harassing communications from the 2000 BLock of Bridlewood Drive.
-Miscellaneous from West Trestle Way.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Dearing Downs Drive.
-Domestic incident from Buckingham Place.
June 27
-Domestic incident from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.
June 29
-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Rockhampton Circle.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 1600 Block of Old Cahaba Court.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Sports Complex Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 93.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.
June 30
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.
-Recovered property from the 4700 Block of Highway 17.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 17.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of County Road 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
Montevallo
June 29
-Property damage from Middle Street (highway/street). Damaged was a trailer and a light pole valued at $8,500.
-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).
Pelham
June 6
-Miscellaneous from Valleydale Road.
-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.
-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.
-Fraud from Hidden Creek Parkway.
-Fight from Oliver Street.
June 7
-Juvenile runaway from Huntmaster Lane.
-Forgery from Admin Drive.
-Sex offense from Green Park South.
June 8
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Applegate Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.
June 9
-Leaving the scene of an accident from County Services Drive.
June 10
-Mental person from Cahaba Manor Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
June 11
-Animal bite from Green Wing Circle.
-Domestic violence from Amphitheater Road.
June 12
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Green Park South.
-Theft from Commerce Blvd.
-Domestic violence from Ivy Circle.
June 13
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
June 14
-Traffic stop from Walker Way.
-Burglary from Keeneland.
June 15
-Property damage from Parker Drive.
-Animal problem from Kilkerran Lane.
-Property damage from County Services Drive.
-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.
-Public assist from Canyon Trail.
-Property damage from Highway 11 and Highway 52 East.
-Suspicious person/situation from Biship Circle.
-Property damage from Kings Crest Lane.
June 16
-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Huntley Apartments.
-Welfare check from Sugar Drive.
-Public assist from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.
June 17
-Harassing communications from Bishop Circle.
-Harassing communications from Bishop Circle.
-Property damage from Caliston Way.
-Domestic violence from King Valley Road.
June 18
-Civil dispute from Meadow View Circle.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
June 19
-Theft from Lee Street.
-Fraud from Houston Drive.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Circle.
-Theft from Heather Ridge.
-Property damage from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
-Domestic violence from Helena Road.
June 20
-Miscellaneous from Valleyview Road.
June 21
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 South.
June 22
-Public assist from Admin Drive.
-Harassment from Chase Creek Circle.
June 23
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Green Park South.
-Fraud from Chase Creek Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Fawn Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Fight from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
June 24
-Miscellaneous from Oak Mountain State Park.
-Fraud from Helena Road.
June 25
-Drugs – pros def from Wildewood Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Bishop Circle.
-Assault from Keystone Court.
-Harassing communications from Green Park South.
June 26
-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Theft – vehicle from Huntley Apartment Drive.
-Property damage from Admin Drive.
-Administrative from Admin Drive.
-Identity theft from Chase Creek Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Oliver Street.
June 27
-Criminal mischief from Green Park South.
-Found property from Indian Lake Drive.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Amphitheater Road.
June 28
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Juvenile Probation from Pelham Parkway.
June 29
-Drugs – pros def from Highway 52 East.
-Harassing communications from David Green Road. Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Public assist from Highway 68 East.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.
June 30
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Lost property from Admin Drive.
-Public assist from Green Park South.
-Drugs from Interstate 65 South.
-Suspicious person/situation from Pelham Parkway.
July 1
-Property damage from Valleyview Road.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Holland Lakes Drive North.