Sheriff’s reports from June 16-22 Published 10:32 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 16-22:

June 16

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 5600 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen, and the ignition was damaged (amount unknown).

-Burglary from the 100 block of Camp Branch Road, Saginaw. Xanax (45 count tablets, 2 milligrams) and a jewelry box containing multiple items valued at $8,000 were stolen.

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 8900 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. Approximately 20 breakers valued at $300 were stolen, and the cost of wiring replacement due to wiring being cut was $1,500.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Cheshire Road, Westover.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3300 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham.

June 17

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. An Xbox IS valued at $300 and 15 assorted Xbox games were stolen.

-Possession of a forged instrument from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. Three counterfeit $100 bills with printed writing “GECERSIZDIR” were forged.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster. A truck window of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT and a TV were damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 400 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. A Sig Sauer P-320, a Centreville Police Department badge, 17 9-millimeter rounds and a Sig Sauer P-320 magazine were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea. A gold necklace valued at $300 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Spoonwood Lake Trail, Birmingham. A Kimber Micro 9-millimeter handgun was confiscated.

-Menacing, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1700 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Theft of services from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Auto repair totaling $3,463.27 in parts and services was stolen.

-Miscellaneous from the 5500 block of Parkside Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent. A 2018 Honda Odyssey was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Lawrence Drive, Leeds. An Internet modem D3.1 EMTA and a Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi 6 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West at Boardman Drive, Chelsea. Methamphetamine (approximately 4.5 grams), a glass pipe with residue and a gray zipper pouch bag were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

June 18

-Menacing from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Pool Road, Shelby. A nickel-plated Interarms .38 special revolver was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, assault second degree-police officer from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Domestic violence-menacing, harassment from Shelby County 26 near Jones Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-menacing from Shelby County 26 near Jones Drive, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Harassment from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication from the 3000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs. Presumed marijuana (0.89 gram) was confiscated.

June 19

-Public intoxication from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Criminal littering from the 3000 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Alabama 119 in the area of Grimes Road. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was damaged (amount unknown).

-Agency assist (DHR) from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Presumed marijuana (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A tool set valued at $100, hand tools valued at $100 and welding tools valued at $100 were stolen; a vehicle sustained $200 in damages.

June 20

-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 300 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 13.10 grams) and a scale with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 9000 block of Gallups Cross Roads, Harpersville. Methamphetamine (6.8 grams) was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 9000 block of Gallups Cross Roads, Harpersville. Meth (6.8 grams), marijuana (3 grams) and two glass pipes with burnt residue were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham. A 2019 Cadillac Escalade sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Wallace Drive, Shelby.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from the 500 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Encoded data fraud from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 70 and Limestone Bend, Calera. A glass pipe with meth residue was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Titonka Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett.

June 21

-Miscellaneous information-property damage from Brookhighland Parkway at Briarcliff Trace, Birmingham. The front bumper on a 2019 Toyota Tundra was damaged (amount unknown).

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham. A single-family residence/townhome was burned.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham. A single-family residence/townhome was burned.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. Two diamond necklaces valued at $700, a pendant necklace valued at $125, five miscellaneous bracelets valued at $50 and a plastic jewelry box valued at $20 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Asbury Road, Montevallo. Wiring valued at $2,500, a total of 20 breakers valued at $1,500, a 40-gallon water heater valued at $500 and an A/C coil/furnace unit valued at $2,500 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Baldwin Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, property damage from Shelby County 251 at The Slab, Pea Ridge, Alabama.

-Miscellaneous incident-property located from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus PT738, .380 ACP was recovered

-Criminal mischief from Jeffcoat Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 40 block of Lydia’s Lane, Wilsonville.

-DUI from the 4500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 5500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An equipment trailer tire sustained $250 in damages.

June 22

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 12300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A diamond wedding ring valued at $6,000, two lawn mowers valued at $130, a Weed Eater valued at $25 and a gas grill valued at $250 were stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 700 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 1800 block of River Road, Helena.

-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from the 12500 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. Four to five graded home sites were damaged in the amount of $7,500.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.