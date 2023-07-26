Sheriff’s reports from June 17-29 Published 10:51 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 17-29:

June 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6500 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent.

June 23

-DUI from the 1090 block of First Street South, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10400 block of Shelby County 17, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 20 block of Chelsea Village Lane, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from an unspecified location in Sterrett.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea. An Android phone was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 3500 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville.

-Minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, public intoxication from the 1600 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

June 24

-Violation of a protection order from the 700 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Harpersville.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 300 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham. Miscellaneous jewelry, cash and perfume were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Montevallo Commons Parkway, Montevallo.

June 25

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Monte Verde Lane, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Agency assist from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Shoplifting from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby at Spring Creek Grocery. NOCO Boost, GB20, lithium jump start pack valued at $129.99 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 55300 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 24 reading books were recovered.

-Incident from the 90 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby. A loaded syringe with a clear liquid (approximately 25 cc), an unknown liquid in a small container (16.52 grams), glass pipe with residue and a crystalline substance (3.29 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2400 block of State Park Road, Pelham.

June 26

-DUI-combined alcohol/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. Two medical vials containing a white powder-like substance presumed to be cocaine (approximately 2.34 grams) and a digital scale with a white powder-like substance were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 2900 block of Kelham Grove Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Bentmoor Lane, Helena.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lawrence Lane, Montevallo.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 4900 block of Sussex Road, Birmingham. An EBT card valued at $283.19 was stolen.

-Registration with local law enforcement, residence restrictions from the 100 block of Lawrence Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from U.S. 280 in the area of Highland Lakes, Birmingham. The windshield of a 2019 Chevy Equinox was damaged.

-Incident from the 5100 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Clearview Drive, Birmingham. Front door damage amounting to $100 was due to a forced entry for a medical call.

-Domestic investigation from the 150 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 4100 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Westbrook Road, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. The driver’s window of a 2017 Honda CR-V was damaged.

-Obstructing governmental operations, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. A green glass pipe with white residue was confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. A green glass pipe with white residue was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A North American Arms .22 revolver was reported.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Sheffield, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Glock 17 9-millimeter with Burris Fastfire 3 red dot sight, Palmetto Dagger compact 9-millimeter with threaded barrel, Flat Dark Earth slide and black lower receiver, and Palmetto Dagger compact 9-millimeter with threaded barrel, Flat Dark Earth slide and black lower receiver were recovered.

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Clay Pit Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Town Creek Apartments, Columbiana.

June 27

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 99, Shelby. A small whisk with amphetamine residue was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo. An unknown substance (approximately .1 gram) and a small straw with unknown substance residue were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo. A crystal-like substance (.6 gram) and two glass pipes with residue were recovered.

-Property damage from Tucker Street, Vincent. A 2019 Hyundai Tucson and a 2017 Subaru WRX were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Branch Water Way, Maylene.

-Community notification violation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodward Drive, Indian Springs.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A clear plastic bag containing meth (approximately 1.5 grams), plastic jar containing marijuana (2 grams) and a glass meth pipe and glass marijuana pipe were confiscated.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card, theft of property from the 17500 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. $2,400 was stolen from a Wells Fargo debit card.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A front windshield and driver’s side door A frame were damaged.

-Domestic investigation incident from the 3400 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Meadowbrook.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 47, Shelby. Marijuana (approximately 2 grams) was confiscated.

June 28

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Shelby County 201, Montevallo. Fentanyl (0.1 gram) and a syringe were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 7100 block of Shelby County 49, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 12-pack of Corona Premier (glass bottles of beer) valued at $20 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A front windshield and a PlayStation PS4 were damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 11 and Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A 2010 Mazda 3 was damaged.

-Bomb threat from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 2400 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Menacing, elder abuse and neglect from the 2000 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Extortion first degree, menacing from the 2000 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 at Corporate Parkway, Birmingham. Eight small bags of marijuana (53.3 grams total) were confiscated.

June 29

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 4100 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham. A glass window sustained $100 in damages, a front door sustained $100 in damages, and porch decor sustained $50 in damages.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 300 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two pork chops valued at $20 and three Gain laundry pods valued at $28.20 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Merion Drive, Calera.

-Incident from the 100 block of Truss Curry Circle, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A vehicle tag valued at $50 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.