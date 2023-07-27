Band camp prepares local high school bands for 2023 season Published 10:58 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Oak Mountain, Thompson and Chelsea all hit the second week of band camp this week, preparing for another special season of halftime shows, band competitions and showcases.

