James Earl (Jim) Davis Published 4:20 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

“To Everything There Is A Season” ~ Ecclesiastes 3

James Earl (Jim) Davis, age 81, of Hoover, AL, peacefully left his earthly home and walked into his eternal home on July 7, 2023. Born September to Mildred (Hale) and John Davis in Birmingham, AL, the family relocated to Montevallo where James lived until he graduated from Montevallo College. He was known for his creative nature, wit, spirited personality, and being actively involved in the community. In high school, he was recognized for his leadership and journalism skills being editor of the school newspaper and senior class president. As a college student, James was a Purple Leader writing many of the productions for College Night. He was also chosen as a class favorite during his senior year. After graduation, James began his business career as a manager for Sears & Roebuck, state and regional director for The March Of Dimes, and completed his career as Assistant Superintendent of Finance for Shelby County Schools for over 20 years. James’ life reflected an exemplary work ethic, a strong Christian faith and a giving spirit always desiring to help others, many times anonymously. He was responsible, trustworthy, a people person, and an attentive listener who could make decisions with objectivity. James faithfully served in many capacities in every church he attended, most recently, Lakewood Baptist, Birmingham. His passion was helping others. Until retirement, James effectively wrote and directed productions for church drama. He was a devoted family man; a true giant! James dearly loved every member of his family leaving a strong legacy to be cherished by his spouse, Vicky Smith Davis; his children Donnalee and Brandon Blankenship, Jenni and Rex Davis; his pride and joy, granddaughter, Anna Blankenship; and devoted sister & brother in love, Pat & Bobby Logan. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sisters and brothers in love and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of James’ life will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the sanctuary of Lakewood Baptist Church 8300 9th Ave., South, Birmingham 35206. Visitation will be from 12:00 -1:30 with a worship service at 2:00. The family wishes to thank a community of compassionate people, especially Lakeside Hospice (a faith-based service), for their excellent comfort and care to James this past year. His life will continue being a gift to others through the donation of his body to the Anatomical Donor Program at UAB Medical School. Memorials may be made to RwandaChildren.org. or Lakeside Hospice 4010 Masters Road Pell City, AL 35128. Worship service will be on-line at Lakewood Baptist Church on Facebook.

A GREAT SOUL SERVES EVERYONE ALL THE TIME, A GREAT SOUL NEVER DIES. IT BRINGS US TOGETHER AGAIN.