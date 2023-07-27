Vincent resident held at $390,000 bond Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

Vincent resident Micheal Chad Wayne, 31, was arrested on six counts of child pornography possession on Friday, July 21.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a tip from the Crimes Against Children Task Force that resulted in an investigation against Wayne. He was subsequently charged with six counts of “Possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of an individual under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts”.

Alabama law dictates that an individual can be charged with a count of child pornography for each image in their possession. Videos that frequently possess such content can cause charges to stack up quickly, resulting in severe consequences.

In Wayne’s case, he was found to allegedly have a video that lasted 2:01 in his possession that portrayed an underage girl stripping nude and sucking on various household objects, resulting in his six charges. At this time, investigators have yet to confirm if the video was produced in or near Shelby County.

Further investigation resulted in Wayne being charged with 10 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Wayne’s bond total $390,000, with a court hearing set for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. He is currently being held at Shelby County Jail.

While Wayne has no listed employer, his given address is a one-minute drive from Vincent Middle High School.

The investigation is still ongoing, and information will be released as it becomes available.